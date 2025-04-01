The Beatles Biopic Confirms Its Leads for 2028 Premiere: Here’s Who Will Play Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison

Sony’s long-awaited Beatles biopic has finally made its first move. During CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Sony played a major role, the studio announced the lead actors for the project.

Director Sam Mendes took the stage at the prestigious event to reveal the big names set to star in four separate biopics, each focusing on a different Beatles member.

In a surprise reveal, Mendes also confirmed that all four films will have a theatrical release in April 2028.

To everyone’s intrigue, Paul Mescal will portray Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson will take on the role of John Lennon, Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan will embody Ringo Starr.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, each film will focus on one of the Fab Four, with the ambitious plan for four separate biopics first announced last year.

“We’re not just making one film about The Beatles—we’re making four,” Mendes announced at CinemaCon, adding that this could offer a deeper understanding of the band members.

Sam Mendes also revealed that Sony film boss Tom Rothman described the project as “the first binge-able theatrical experience.”

When the actors took the stage, they recited lyrics from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band before taking a synchronized Beatles-style bow.

Advertisement

The Beatles biopic will be produced by Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, and Julie Pastor under Neal Street Productions.

CinemaCon is taking place from March 31 to April 3.