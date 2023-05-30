The Bee Gees: What is it and where to watch it online? Release date, synopsis, streaming details, and more

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart is based on the lives of Australian origin music group The Bee Gees. Formed in 1958, it originally consisted of three brothers Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, and Maurice Gibb. Here is everything you need to know about this project, where to watch it, synopsis, streaming details, and other information.

What is The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart is a 2020 Emmy-winning documentary chronicling the lives of the Gibb brothers who found the musical band The Bee Gees. The HBO docuseries has been directed by filmmaker Frank Marshall and includes interesting archival footage of late brothers, Robin and Maurice while their surviving brother Barry Gibb divulges details about their life and tryst with fame.

Named after The Bee Gees' 1971 song How Can You Mend a Broken Heart from their album Trafalgar, the documentary was aired on CNN on May 29, 2023, for a wider audience. It was originally released on December 12, 2020, on HBO and received six Emmy nominations while it won the Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program Award at the 2021 ceremony. The docuseries is available to stream on HBO.

It is described as, "An exploration of the history of the Bee Gees, featuring revealing interviews with oldest brother and archival interviews with the late twin brothers." HBO's description of the show reads, "The iconic trio, who found early fame in the 1960s, went on to write over 1,000 songs, including twenty #1 hits throughout their storied career. This film follows the Bee Gees' meteoric rise as they rode the highs of fame and fortune, negotiated the vagaries of the ever-shifting music business, and navigated the complexities of working so intimately alongside family."

More about The Bee Gees

The Bee Gees were a Grammy-award-winning group, one of the most successful trios in the history of contemporary music, and among the best-selling music artists of all time. They were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. They have been honoured with the titles of The Disco Kings, Britain's First Family of Harmony, and The Kings of Dance Music because of their contribution to musical history.

