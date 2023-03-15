The Bella Twins are no longer part of WWE; Nikki and Brie are now The Garcia Twins

WWE superstars Brie and Nikki Bella, who were popularly known as The Bella Twins are no longer a part of the wrestling promotion. They recently took to their Twitter space and announced their departure. Moreover, the Total Divas alum also shared that they will now go by their real names, Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia. More on this below.

Nikki and Brie Bella announce departure from WWE

Recently Nikki spoke about their decision to not renew their contract with WWE on their show, The Nikki and Brie Show. “When our contract came up with WWE, mutually we all knew we just needed to head into this new chapter,” she said. They also thanked their Bella personalities for everything it has given them throughout these years. They also tweeted a video of them walking through a huge wooden door to signify them entering a new phase of their lives as The Garcia Twins.

The name change is indicative of the definite separation from WWE for the twin sisters. According to Variety, WWE has the name ‘Bella Twins’ trademarked with it. However, the announcement about their separation should not come as a surprise given that they have spoken about their issue with the lack of women honoured in Vince McMahon’s promotion.

Nikki and Brie Garcia’s WWE journey

The Bellas were a part of WWE for 17 years. They started working for the company in 2007 when they were part of the developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling before being a part of the main roster in 2008. During their time, they won The Divas Championship three times and also featured on the reality show Total Divas. In 2018 Nikki Garcia was about to marry John Cena as well. She then retired from wrestling following a neck injury. The twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. They also performed at the Royal Rumble in 2022.

