'The Best At Games': Zac Efron Reacts To His Brother Dylan's Appearace On The Traitors Season 3

Zac Efron is showing unwavering support for his younger brother, Dylan Efron, as he joins the cast of the reality TV show The Traitors. The announcement came during Zac's interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his latest movie, A Family Affair.

Zac confidently expressed to the media about Dylan's chances on the Emmy-winning show. Zack said Dylan is really good at games and he just has a good feeling about it.

Sibling Support: Dylan Efron joins The Traitors Season 3

Dylan Efron, aged 32, is no stranger to working alongside his famous brother. They previously collaborated on projects such as the Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, showcasing their shared interests in travel and adventure. Now, Dylan steps into a new spotlight as he prepares to navigate the challenges of The Traitors.

The Traitors is a thrilling competition aired on the streaming platform Peacock, where contestants must identify secret saboteurs among them to claim a portion of the $250,000 prize. The show is currently filming its third season in the picturesque landscapes of Scotland, adding to the intrigue of Dylan's upcoming journey.

Zac playfully reminisced about Dylan's knack for games, noting his brother's exceptional skills from a young age. "He is just the best at games. Growing up, he was a first roll [at Yahtzee] kind of dude," Zac shared with Entertainment Tonight. He even joked that Dylan could consider a career in Las Vegas due to his gaming prowess.

The Efron brothers have always shared a close bond, supporting each other both personally and professionally. Zac's reflections on their relationship while preparing for his role in The Iron Claw underscored the depth of their connection. Zac mentioned he of course thought about him a lot throughout this movie, That connection, in the movie, is something that Kevin Von Erich appreciated about it, so it makes Zac proud.

In addition to their shared experiences in the entertainment industry, the Efron brothers have celebrated each other's achievements. In December 2023, Dylan took to Instagram to congratulate Zac on receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Hard to believe that my big bro who would sing and dance around the house all day, now has a star on Hollywood," Dylan wrote warmly. "Here’s to celebrating your journey and the amazing actor you’ve become. Proud beyond words."

Excitement builds for Dylan Efron's The Traitors premiere with Zac's support

As Dylan embarks on his journey with The Traitors, he joins a star-studded cast that includes notable figures like Sam Asghari, ex-partner of Britney Spears, and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules. The diversity and talent among the contestants promise an exciting season ahead.

While Zac expressed his confidence in Dylan's abilities on The Traitors, he humorously avoided questions about potentially visiting the show's set in Scotland. he knows nothing about that, Zac quipped, keeping the details of his involvement lighthearted and mysterious.

As fans anticipate Dylan Efron's debut on The Traitors, the supportive words from Zac Efron underscore not only the excitement within their family but also the pride in watching Dylan take on new challenges. With filming underway and the competition heating up, all eyes are on Dylan as he aims to prove his skills and make his mark on the Emmy-winning reality show.

