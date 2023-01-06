The Best comedy shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Right from the latest comedy dramas to the classics, we have enlisted the very best of comedy shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. All you need to do is scroll.

Written by Ayushi Balani   |  Published on Jan 06, 2023   |  07:41 PM IST  |  328
Wednesday, The '90s Show, The Office
The Best comedy shows

Whether you have been looking for reasons to laugh this new year or you simply love a little binge-fest of your own, you are going to love this perfect curation of the best comedy shows out there. Right from fantasy-based comedy dramas like Wednesday to comedy classics like The Office and Friends, this time we have picked out the very best of shows that have the power to make you smile in the toughest of times. The enlisted movies have the power to deliver quirky tales in ways that make you laugh out loud. Whether you want a show to binge on for a cozy night or you are planning a huge family binge night, this list of the best comedy shows is all you need. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on!

1. Wednesday 

Wednesday Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane

Creator: Alfred Gough, Miles MillarGenre: Comedy, Crime, Fantasy

Year of release: 2022

Wednesday Total seasons: 1

Episode Run Time: 45 min

OTT Platform: Netflix

Movie Rating: 8.3/10

Read more about Wednesday here. 

If you are looking for a unique comedy-drama, you must watch Wednesday. The Netflix show is about the iconic Addam Family character Wednesday Addams who has a remarkable psychic ability that allows her to solve mysteries. 

2. The White Lotus 

The White Lotus Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco

Creator: Mike White

Genre:  Comedy, Drama

Year of release: 2021

The White Lotus Total seasons: 3

Episode Run Time: 60 min

OTT Platform: Netflix

The White Lotus Rating: 7.9/10

Read more about The White Lotus here. 

Another iconic must-watch comedy-drama is The White Lotus. The Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, F. Murray Abraham, and Adam DiMarco starrer show is set in a backdrop of a tropical resort and follows stories of different guests and staff in an eventful week.

3. That ’90s Show 

That ’90s Show Cast: Callie Haverda, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp

Creators: Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Date of release: January 19, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Read more about That ’90s Show here

The spin-off of the hit show That ‘70s Show, That '90s Show is another comedy drama that you must add to your watch list. The upcoming show featuring Callie Haverda, Kurtwood Smith, and Debra Jo Rupp is all set to stream from January 19, 2023, onwards. 

4. The Office

The Office Cast: Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson

Creator: Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant

Genre: Comedy

Year of release: 2005

The Office Total seasons: 9

Episode Run Time: 22 min

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The Office Rating: 9.0 /10

Read more about The Office here. 

One of the best comedy shows ever made, The Office is an epic mockumentary based on a set of typical office employees. Each episode features a workday with corporate elements like ego clashes, inappropriate behavior, and a lot of monotony.

5. Friends

Friends Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc

Creators: David Crane, Marta Kauffman

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Year of release: 1994

Friends Total seasons: 10

Episode Run Time: 22 min

OTT Platform: Netflix 

Friends Rating: 8.9/10

Read more about Friends here. 

If you have not already watched Friends, you have got to watch it right away. The show features the stories of six best friends living in New York City and features their personal and professional lives with the very best of comic moments. 

6. The Big Bang Theory 

The Big Bang Theory Cast: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg

Creator: Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Year of release:  2007

The Big Bang Theory Total seasons: 12

Episode Run Time: 22 min

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The Big Bang Theory Rating: 8.2/10

The highly-rated show features the story of a group of awkward physicians and follows their bumpy love lives and professional lives with the best of funny moments. 

ALSO READ: Top Gun: Maverick to Die Hard: The best action movies of all time

FAQs

Where to watch Wednesday?
If you are looking for a unique comedy-drama, you must watch Wednesday on Netflix. The latest show is about the iconic Addam Family character Wednesday Addams who has a remarkable psychic ability that allows her to solve mysteries.
What is The Office about?
One of the best comedy shows ever made, The Office is an epic mockumentary based on a set of typical office employees. Each episode features a workday with corporate elements like ego clashes, inappropriate behavior, and a lot of monotony.
Which are the best comedy shows out there?
If you have not already watched Friends, you have got to watch it right away. The comedy show features the stories of six best friends living in New York City and features their personal and professional lives with the very best of comic moments.
About The Author
Ayushi Balani
Ayushi Balani
Writer

‘A postgraduate in Mass Communication, Ayushi enjoys writing about fashion, skincare, and lifestyle. She's ...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: IMDb.com, YouTube.com

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!