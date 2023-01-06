The Best comedy shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Whether you have been looking for reasons to laugh this new year or you simply love a little binge-fest of your own, you are going to love this perfect curation of the best comedy shows out there. Right from fantasy-based comedy dramas like Wednesday to comedy classics like The Office and Friends, this time we have picked out the very best of shows that have the power to make you smile in the toughest of times. The enlisted movies have the power to deliver quirky tales in ways that make you laugh out loud. Whether you want a show to binge on for a cozy night or you are planning a huge family binge night, this list of the best comedy shows is all you need. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on! 1. Wednesday

Wednesday Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane Creator: Alfred Gough, Miles MillarGenre: Comedy, Crime, Fantasy Year of release: 2022 Wednesday Total seasons: 1 Episode Run Time: 45 min OTT Platform: Netflix Movie Rating: 8.3/10 Read more about Wednesday here. If you are looking for a unique comedy-drama, you must watch Wednesday. The Netflix show is about the iconic Addam Family character Wednesday Addams who has a remarkable psychic ability that allows her to solve mysteries.

2. The White Lotus

The White Lotus Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco Creator: Mike White Genre: Comedy, Drama Year of release: 2021 The White Lotus Total seasons: 3 Episode Run Time: 60 min OTT Platform: Netflix The White Lotus Rating: 7.9/10 Read more about The White Lotus here. Another iconic must-watch comedy-drama is The White Lotus. The Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, F. Murray Abraham, and Adam DiMarco starrer show is set in a backdrop of a tropical resort and follows stories of different guests and staff in an eventful week.

3. That ’90s Show

That ’90s Show Cast: Callie Haverda, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp Creators: Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Lindsey Turner Genre: Comedy, Drama Date of release: January 19, 2023 OTT Platform: Netflix Read more about That ’90s Show here. The spin-off of the hit show That ‘70s Show, That '90s Show is another comedy drama that you must add to your watch list. The upcoming show featuring Callie Haverda, Kurtwood Smith, and Debra Jo Rupp is all set to stream from January 19, 2023, onwards.

4. The Office

The Office Cast: Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson Creator: Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant Genre: Comedy Year of release: 2005 The Office Total seasons: 9 Episode Run Time: 22 min OTT Platform: Prime Video The Office Rating: 9.0 /10 Read more about The Office here. One of the best comedy shows ever made, The Office is an epic mockumentary based on a set of typical office employees. Each episode features a workday with corporate elements like ego clashes, inappropriate behavior, and a lot of monotony.

5. Friends

Friends Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc Creators: David Crane, Marta Kauffman Genre: Comedy, Romance Year of release: 1994 Friends Total seasons: 10 Episode Run Time: 22 min OTT Platform: Netflix Friends Rating: 8.9/10 Read more about Friends here. If you have not already watched Friends, you have got to watch it right away. The show features the stories of six best friends living in New York City and features their personal and professional lives with the very best of comic moments.

6. The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Cast: Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg Creator: Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady Genre: Comedy, Romance Year of release: 2007 The Big Bang Theory Total seasons: 12 Episode Run Time: 22 min OTT Platform: Prime Video The Big Bang Theory Rating: 8.2/10 The highly-rated show features the story of a group of awkward physicians and follows their bumpy love lives and professional lives with the best of funny moments.

