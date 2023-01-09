The Best Crime movies: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more

If you have been looking for the best of crime movies to binge on, you are going to love our list of the best crime movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Updated on Jan 09, 2023
The Best Crime movies
What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more

Crime is one of the most loved genres of all time. If you have always loved thrillers that focus on twisted crime concepts and action, you are going to be glad you scrolled on because this time we have curated a list of the most compelling action movies of all time. We promise every enlisted movie will certainly quench your thirst for witnessing the insides of interesting criminal masterminds and how they manage to execute their devious plans. Right from fascinating plots to striking visuals, every enlisted crime drama will definitely be a treat for your eyes. So, what are you waiting for? Go on, find your pick.

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin, Kate Hudson

Director: Peter Berg

Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan(screenplay by), Matthew Sand (screenplay by), David Barstow(based upon an article by)

Year of release: 2022

Genre: Crime, Drama 

Run Time: 2h 7m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rating: 7.1/10

Read more about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery here

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is one of the best latest action movies out there. The Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin, and Kate Hudson starrer is available on Netflix to binge and is a complete entertainer. 

2. Violent Night 

Violent Night Cast: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Beverly D'Angelo, Alex Hassell

Director: Tommy Wirkola 

Writer: Pat Casey, Josh Miller

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 112 min

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Violent Night Rating: 6.8/10

Read more about Violent Night here.

Another spectacular crime movie we recommend is Violent Night. The unique action-crime movie is strangely based on Christmas and takes a certainly intriguing turn when Santa Claus actually manages to save the day. 

3. The Batman

The Batman Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell

Director: Matt Reeves

Writers: Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, Bob Kane(created by: Batman)

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 176 min

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Batman Rating:  7.8/10

Read more about The Batman here

When you are on the lookout for the latest crime movies, you certainly cannot do better than The Batman. The movie has been in the limelight for Robert Pattinson’s role as batman and features the story of a killer. The movie takes an interesting turn when Batman saves the day. 

4. The Godfather

The Godfather Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton

Writers: Mario Puzo(screenplay by), Francis Ford Coppola(screenplay by)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Year of release: 1972

Run Time: 175 min

Genre: Crime, Drama

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Godfather Rating: 9.2/10

Read more about The Godfather here

The Godfather is a classic. When you are wondering what to watch, you certainly cannot go wrong with classics like these. The crime drama follows the story of a patriarch who leads a  crime dynasty in New York City.

5. Prisoners

Prisoners Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Melissa Leo

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Writer: Aaron Guzikowski

Year of release: 2013

Run Time: 153 min 

Genre:  Crime, Drama, Mystery

OTT Platform: Netflix

Prisoners Rating: 8.1/10

Another crime movie we certainly recommend is this Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, and Melissa Leo starrer. The movie features the story of Keller Dover whose daughter along with her friend goes missing. 

FAQs

