The Best Crime movies: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more
If you have been looking for the best of crime movies to binge on, you are going to love our list of the best crime movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.
Crime is one of the most loved genres of all time. If you have always loved thrillers that focus on twisted crime concepts and action, you are going to be glad you scrolled on because this time we have curated a list of the most compelling action movies of all time. We promise every enlisted movie will certainly quench your thirst for witnessing the insides of interesting criminal masterminds and how they manage to execute their devious plans. Right from fascinating plots to striking visuals, every enlisted crime drama will definitely be a treat for your eyes. So, what are you waiting for? Go on, find your pick.
1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin, Kate Hudson
Director: Peter Berg
Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan(screenplay by), Matthew Sand (screenplay by), David Barstow(based upon an article by)
Year of release: 2022
Genre: Crime, Drama
Run Time: 2h 7m
OTT Platform: Netflix
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rating: 7.1/10
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is one of the best latest action movies out there. The Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin, and Kate Hudson starrer is available on Netflix to binge and is a complete entertainer.
2. Violent Night
Violent Night Cast: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Beverly D'Angelo, Alex Hassell
Director: Tommy Wirkola
Writer: Pat Casey, Josh Miller
Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
Year of release: 2022
Run Time: 112 min
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Violent Night Rating: 6.8/10
Another spectacular crime movie we recommend is Violent Night. The unique action-crime movie is strangely based on Christmas and takes a certainly intriguing turn when Santa Claus actually manages to save the day.
3. The Batman
The Batman Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell
Director: Matt Reeves
Writers: Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, Bob Kane(created by: Batman)
Year of release: 2022
Run Time: 176 min
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Batman Rating: 7.8/10
When you are on the lookout for the latest crime movies, you certainly cannot do better than The Batman. The movie has been in the limelight for Robert Pattinson’s role as batman and features the story of a killer. The movie takes an interesting turn when Batman saves the day.
4. The Godfather
The Godfather Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton
Writers: Mario Puzo(screenplay by), Francis Ford Coppola(screenplay by)
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
Year of release: 1972
Run Time: 175 min
Genre: Crime, Drama
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Godfather Rating: 9.2/10
The Godfather is a classic. When you are wondering what to watch, you certainly cannot go wrong with classics like these. The crime drama follows the story of a patriarch who leads a crime dynasty in New York City.
5. Prisoners
Prisoners Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Melissa Leo
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Writer: Aaron Guzikowski
Year of release: 2013
Run Time: 153 min
Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery
OTT Platform: Netflix
Prisoners Rating: 8.1/10
Another crime movie we certainly recommend is this Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, and Melissa Leo starrer. The movie features the story of Keller Dover whose daughter along with her friend goes missing.
