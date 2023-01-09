The Best Crime movies: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more

Crime is one of the most loved genres of all time. If you have always loved thrillers that focus on twisted crime concepts and action, you are going to be glad you scrolled on because this time we have curated a list of the most compelling action movies of all time. We promise every enlisted movie will certainly quench your thirst for witnessing the insides of interesting criminal masterminds and how they manage to execute their devious plans. Right from fascinating plots to striking visuals, every enlisted crime drama will definitely be a treat for your eyes. So, what are you waiting for? Go on, find your pick.

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin, Kate Hudson Director: Peter Berg Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan(screenplay by), Matthew Sand (screenplay by), David Barstow(based upon an article by) Year of release: 2022 Genre: Crime, Drama Run Time: 2h 7m OTT Platform: Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rating: 7.1/10 Read more about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery here. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is one of the best latest action movies out there. The Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin, and Kate Hudson starrer is available on Netflix to binge and is a complete entertainer.

2. Violent Night

Violent Night Cast: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Beverly D'Angelo, Alex Hassell Director: Tommy Wirkola Writer: Pat Casey, Josh Miller Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 112 min OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video Violent Night Rating: 6.8/10 Read more about Violent Night here. Another spectacular crime movie we recommend is Violent Night. The unique action-crime movie is strangely based on Christmas and takes a certainly intriguing turn when Santa Claus actually manages to save the day.

3. The Batman

The Batman Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell Director: Matt Reeves Writers: Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, Bob Kane(created by: Batman) Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 176 min Genre: Action, Crime, Drama OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video The Batman Rating: 7.8/10 Read more about The Batman here. When you are on the lookout for the latest crime movies, you certainly cannot do better than The Batman. The movie has been in the limelight for Robert Pattinson’s role as batman and features the story of a killer. The movie takes an interesting turn when Batman saves the day.

4. The Godfather

The Godfather Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton Writers: Mario Puzo(screenplay by), Francis Ford Coppola(screenplay by) Director: Francis Ford Coppola Year of release: 1972 Run Time: 175 min Genre: Crime, Drama OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video The Godfather Rating: 9.2/10 Read more about The Godfather here. The Godfather is a classic. When you are wondering what to watch, you certainly cannot go wrong with classics like these. The crime drama follows the story of a patriarch who leads a crime dynasty in New York City.

5. Prisoners

Prisoners Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Melissa Leo Director: Denis Villeneuve Writer: Aaron Guzikowski Year of release: 2013 Run Time: 153 min Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery OTT Platform: Netflix Prisoners Rating: 8.1/10 Another crime movie we certainly recommend is this Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, and Melissa Leo starrer. The movie features the story of Keller Dover whose daughter along with her friend goes missing.

ALSO READ: The Best comedy shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more