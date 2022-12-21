The best horror movies of all time according to their IMDb rating

Anybody who likes the horror genre is on a constant lookout for movies that have the power to not only scare but unnerve us while it manages to brush through our very primal fears. If you are that horror fan, you are going to be glad you stuck around because this time we have curated a perfect list of the best horror movies that can send a chill down your spine when you are least expecting it. Right from old-school classics to modern horror thrillers, we have carefully hand-selected the best horror movies listed according to their IMDb ratings. Trust us, you might want to sleep with your lights on after you’re done with the horror binge. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on!

1. The Shining

The Shining Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd Director: Stanley Kubrick Writer: Stephen King (novel), Stanley Kubrick (screenplay), Diane Johnson (screenplay) Year of release: 1980 Run Time: 2h 26m OTT Platform: Prime Video The Shining Rating: 8.4/10 Read more about The Shining here. This classic 1980, horror drama, The Shining is based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel of the same name. The movie was famously different from the book in various elements but was a chilling ride regardless. If you like horror movies, The Shining has to be at the top of your list of must-watch horror movies.

2. The Exorcist

The Exorcist Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Linda Blair Director: William Friedkin Writer: William Peter Blatty (written for the screen by) (novel) Year of release: 1973 Run Time: 2h 2m OTT Platform: Prime Video The Exorcist Rating: 8.1/10 With stars like Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, and Linda Blair, The Exorcist is another horror classic that has to be a treat for horror fans around the world. The movie follows a story of a young girl who is mysteriously possessed and her mother seeks the assistance of two priests to rescue her. The highly-rated horror film has to be one of the best horror movies ever created.

3. Jaws

Jaws Cast: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss Director: Steven Spielberg Writer: Peter Benchley (screenplay), Carl Gottlieb (screenplay) Year of release: 1975 Run Time: 2h 4m OTT Platform: Prime Video Jaws Rating: 8.1/10 Read more about Jaws here. The iconic adventure thriller showcases chaotic and life-threatening incidents caused due to a killer shark on a beach community off Cape Cod. The movie follows how a local sheriff and a marine biologist, along with a seafarer try to stop the chaos. Created by Steven Spielberg, the movie has to be one of the biggest horror movies of all time.

4. Rosemary's Baby

Rosemary's Baby Cast: Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon Director: Roman Polanski Writer: Ira Levin (novel by), Roman Polanski (written for the screen) Year of release: 1968 Run Time: 2h 17m OTT Platform: Prime Video Rosemary's Baby Rating: 8/10 Read more about Rosemary's Baby here. Written and directed by Roman Polanski, the 1968 psychological horror movie is based on a novel by Ira Levin of the same title. The movie showcases the story of a young couple who is trying to get pregnant and moves to an ornate apartment building on Central Park West. The movie actually begins to take an engaging turn when the couple finds themselves amidst neighbors who might be Satanists that want them to give birth to a demonic offspring. Watch this movie for explicit but nail-biting scenes and a chilling climax.

5. The Evil Dead

The Evil Dead Cast: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor, Betsy Baker Director: Sam Raimi Writer: Sam Raimi Year of release: 1981 Run Time: 1h 25m OTT Platform: Prime Video The Evil Dead Rating: 7.4/10 Written and directed by Sam Raimi, The Evil Dead is a horror fiesta. The 1981 supernatural horror movie is produced by Robert Tapert. The Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor, and Betsy Baker, starrer movie follows the story of five friends who travel to an isolated cabin in the woods. The storyline takes a horrific turn when one of the group members finds an audio tape that releases demons and spirits. Watch the movie to have a seat-gripping experience with fascinating elements like gore and demonic possession.

6. Carrie

Carrie Cast: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving Director: Brian De Palma Writer: Stephen King (novel), Lawrence D. Cohen (screenplay) Year of release: 1976 Run Time: 1h 38m OTT Platform: Roku Carrie Rating: 7.4/10 Read more about Carrie here. Another recreation of a Stephen King novel, Carrie is one of the best horror movies of all time. In fact, the supernatural horror drama is directed by Brian De Palma. Sissy Spacek famously plays the character of Carrie White who is a timid 16-year-old girl who is bullied at school but not for long. While the story has been popularised as ‘creepy Carrie’ for generations but the movie is definitely the best recreation of the best-selling novel.

7. The Platform

The Platform Cast: Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Writer: David Desola (screenplay by) (story by), Pedro Rivero (screenplay by) Year of release: 2019 Run Time: 1h 34m OTT Platform: Netflix The Platform Rating: 7/10 Read more about The Platform here. The Platform is a 2019 science fiction horror drama that’s based on a huge tower-style vertical prison aka ‘Vertical Self-Management Center,’ with one cell at every level and accommodation of two people in each cell. The movie’s plot follows an unnerving and rather spine-chilling concept with an inhuman feeding system. If you like dystopian concepts that make you gasp, this one is for you.

8. 1922

1922 Cast: Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard Director: Zak Hilditch Writer: Stephen King (novel), Zak Hilditch (screenplay) Year of release: 2017 Run Time: 1h 42m OTT Platform: Netflix 1922 Rating: 6.2/10 Based on Stephen King's 2010 novel of the same title,1922 is another iconic horror drama that you must watch. The movie is set in 1922 and follows the storyline of a simple but proud farmer who along with his teenage son plots his wife’s murder for monetary profits. You have got to watch this horror classic for one of the scariest nights of your life.

9. Eli (I)

Eli (I) Cast: Charlie Shotwell, Kelly Reilly, Max Martini, Lili Taylor Director: Ciarán Foy Writer: David Chirchirillo, Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing Year of release: 2019 Run Time: 1h 38m OTT Platform: Netflix Eli (I) Rating: 5.8/10 Eli is one of the best horror movies that feature stars including Kelly Reilly, Sadie Sink, Lili Taylor, Max Martini, and Charlie Shotwell. The movie is about a boy with a very rare autoimmune disease. The story progresses as the boy’s parents take him to a private medical facility for his treatment only to end up amidst life-threatening paranormal occurrences.

10. Anaconda

Anaconda Cast: Jon Voight, Jennifer Lopez, Eric Stoltz, Ice Cube Director: Luis Llosa Writer: Hans Bauer, Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr. Year of release: 1997 Run Time: 1h 29m OTT Platform: Netflix Anaconda Rating: 4.8/10 This famous Jennifer Lopez film is an exceptional adventure horror drama that’s directed by Luis Llosa. The movie features other stars including Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson. It is based on a documentary film about a snake hunter trapped in the Amazon rainforest who is on the lookout for the legendary green anaconda. Anaconda is hands down, one of the best horror movies ever made.

