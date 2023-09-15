'The best part was when he...': Kevin Feige once spoke about how Tom Holland ‘started’ his Spider-Man audition with ‘flips’

Tom Holland's Spider-Man audition was truly memorable as reported by USA Today. Holland, who was just 21 at the time and renowned for his ballet-dancing skills, decided to kick off his audition in a unique and eye-catching way. Marvel president Kevin Feige once opened up about that day, recalling how Holland, a true showman, "started a few of his readings with flips." Yes, you read that right; he literally flipped into the audition room!

When Tom Holland decided to dive into flip-flip action

As per USA Today, during the audition, there was a memorable moment involving Tom Holland and Chris Evans. While Tom was reading a script with Chris Evans, he noticed a stage direction that said, "Spider-Man leaps in" and asked if he should follow that direction. Chris, with his experience, told him, "No, just walk in." But Tom, known for his acrobatic skills, couldn't resist. He went ahead and did a flip into the scene, leaving Chris Evans completely surprised.

Regarding this, Kevin Feige as per the reports by USA Today mentioned, "The best part was when he was doing a reading with (Captain America actor) Chris Evans. (Tom) goes, ‘It says here 'Spider-Man leaps in,' should I do that?' and Chris Evans was like, ‘No, you just walk in.’ He, of course, flipped in, and Chris couldn’t believe it."

Tom Holland's physical prowess didn't end with the audition. On set, he continued to impress, suggesting stunts that weren't originally scripted. As reported by USA Today, director Jon Watts mentioned, "When you have someone as physically gifted as Tom, you don't have to rely as much on camera tricks and stunt doubles. Tom can do so much. It makes it easy for me, honestly."

But to our surprise according to multiple sources, Tom Holland once mentioned that his off-script ideas didn't always go as planned. USA Today reported him saying, “There was one time where I was like, ‘I can do a backflip here, watch this,’ and landed on my (butt)."

What was an additional bonus for Tom Holland during the audition?

According to USA Today, Kevin Feige stated that Tom Holland didn't secure the role of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming solely due to his gymnastic skills. As per the reports, what really impressed producers was the great chemistry he had with Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man. This chemistry mirrored the dynamic between their characters in the movie, where Peter Parker/Spider-Man is a fan of the Avengers, and Tony Stark/Iron Man is a famous figure.

