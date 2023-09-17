'The Biebers living the best life': Fans stunned as Hailey Bieber debuts pink hair look in latest post; Deets INSIDE

Hailey Bieber knows exactly how to stun her fans. And this time around, she chose the best way to surprise her fans. The co-founder of Rhode and a renowned model, delighted her Instagram followers with a bold fashion statement as she sported a vibrant pink bob wig. The 26-year-old fashion icon shared a series of captivating photos on Instagram, showcasing her unique style and penchant for fashion experimentation. Here is everything to know about Hailey's new post.

Hailey Bieber debuts a pink hair do in photo from new post

Hailey Bieber posted a number of photos, some solo and some with her husband, Justin Bieber, this week. In the third photo, Hailey donned the pink choppy wig, complementing it with pink lip gloss and blush. Her ensemble featured a black leather mini skirt, tall boots, and a high-neck crop top, all accentuated by an oversized printed leather jacket and striking neon yellow nails. The caption simply read two candy emojis and a heart emoji.

The unconventional hairstyle didn't last long as Hailey, in another snap, posed without the pink wig, joined by her husband, the renowned Yummy singer, Justin Bieber. The couple stunned in coordinating outfits, displaying their fashion synergy. Hailey maintained her outfit from the previous picture, while Justin matched her style with a leather jacket and a pink open shirt, paired with dark navy blue flared pants and pink shoes. A backward-worn cap and black sunglasses completed his fashionable look.

Fans react to Hailey Bieber's post

As mentioned, the fans had their fair share of joy in seeing her in the new look. One of the fans said, "the biebers living the best life in japan!!!!!" Another one took to the comment section to put a gif of Justin and Hailey dancing together. This Instagram post followed closely on the couple's celebration of their five-year wedding anniversary.

Justin Bieber took to Instagram earlier in the week to express his profound love for his wife Hailey, describing their journey as exceeding their wildest expectations. Hailey reciprocated the love and celebrated their special milestone on her own Instagram page, marking it with a heartfelt message, as reported by People.

