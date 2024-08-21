The Big Bang Theory: 5 Most Annoying Characters Through Years

Although many of us love watching The Big Bang Theory, it's hard to ignore that certain characters can be rather grating—at least one or two of them, both in the original show and its spin-off, Young Sheldon. In Young Sheldon, we see how Sheldon’s character was shaped during his childhood and adolescence, portrayed by Iain Armitage, and how his family and early life influenced him before he joined his friends in The Big Bang Theory. Here’s a list of some of the most disliked characters in both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon.

Howard Wolowitz

From the start, Howard Wolowitz tries to portray himself as a slick ladies’ man but often comes across as a complete creep. For instance, he buys a teddy bear for Penny with a concealed webcam and attempts to film America’s Next Top Model using a drone for a glimpse of nudity. When Penny enters Sheldon and Leonard’s apartment, Howard uses a remote-controlled car’s camera to look under her skirt. Yes, he eventually marries Bernadette, and they have two kids, but Howard is far from perfect. He still has some weaknesses, often treating Bernadette more like a mom and housekeeper, especially when it comes to cleaning. His friends aren’t immune to his behavior either; for example, he mocks Raj for being a fan of Taylor Swift. Despite the changes in his life, Howard remains almost entirely static as a character.

Mandy McAllister

Mandy McAllister portrayed Emma Pillsbury’s Sky, a coloratura soprano, who just got expelled from school and is a bit rebel. At the very start of the series, Mandy Moran also fabricates her age she says that she is twenty-five but in fact, she is twenty-nine. Georgie for example goes to any extent of feigning to be 21 years of age when in real sense he is only 17 years. The two of them start a relationship based on these deceptions, and things get even more complicated when Mandy ends up pregnant. This creates a pretty rough situation for the young couple.

Pastor Jeff

Pastor Jeff, aka Jeff Difford, is a pretty annoying character. He’s got this folksy, nice-guy persona, but underneath, he’s judgmental and unreliable. He comes off as an antagonist to young Sheldon, who, with his sharp scientific mind, isn’t exactly a fan of religion. Pastor Jeff is pretty stubborn and refuses to entertain any other perspectives in his debates with Sheldon.

His worst moment comes in Season 5. When he finds out from Sheldon's mom, Mary, that Sheldon’s brother, Georgie, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Mandy, Pastor Jeff blames Mary and George Cooper Sr. for Georgie’s situation and demands that Mary take a leave from her church job. His reaction is narrow-minded and harsh, causing Mary a lot of distress and solidifying Pastor Jeff’s place as one of the more disliked characters on the show. Being a man of God doesn’t necessarily make him a good one.

Leonard Hofstadter

Leonard Hofstadter can be pretty grating. Despite his constant whining, insecurities, and dismissive attitude, he somehow ends up with Penny, who’s outgoing and beautiful. Leonard's behavior is especially frustrating because, from the start, he develops an obsessive and one-sided crush on Penny after barely talking to her. He’s quick to fantasize about their future kids being smart and beautiful but doesn’t treat Penny well when they actually start dating.

Leonard's attraction seems mostly focused on Penny’s looks, and he doesn’t show much respect for her intelligence or privacy. He often invades her space, like reading her diary or re-writing her college papers, and he frequently undermines her. His lack of respect culminates in a major betrayal when he kisses another woman while on a research trip, highlighting how little he truly values Penny and their relationship.

Georgie Cooper

Georgie’s teenage rebellion and irresponsible behavior can be frustrating. His tendency to make poor decisions and his frequent clashes with Sheldon contribute to his less favorable reception.

