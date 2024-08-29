The Big Bang Theory: Did Amy Have A Gay Crush On Penny

The popular sit-com show The Big Bang Theory has a huge fan base. The series featured a group of scientists crushing over a beautiful neighbor and how their lives change when they find love. The story of these five science nerds and one fashionista, Penny, made the series relatable to the viewers. Though the show had 12 seasons, fans are still fascinated by the relationships they all shared.

Have you ever thought Amy Fowler, played by Mayim Bialik, had a gay crush on Penny, played by Kaley Cuoco? Let's find out more about it.

The character of Dr. Fowler was introduced in the third season of the show. She shared a perfect match with Sheldon Cooper. But she also shared a core bond with Penny.

In an interaction with fans, one of the fans asked the crew if Amy had a gay crush on Penny, making the crew laugh. To this, Jim Parsons replied that Mayrim brought this to the show. The writers of the series also shared that Amy lacked friends, and when she met Penny, she wanted to be her best friend. Amy called Penny her bestie long before Penny did. She even pictured getting pregnant at the same time.

Later, another post by a fan claimed that Amy did have a crush on Penny but was not gay enough. She idolized Penny as a bestie, just like Leonard's man crush on a physicist.

Penny played by Kaley Cuoco also has many friends. She too lacked friends since she used to be beautiful in her group. Amy was bullied in school and never had friends to rely on, but after meeting Penny, she too became a fun person. Initially, Penny felt awkward around her, but later both became great companions.

Penny helped Amy to dress up nicely. In one of the episodes, Amy tells Penny that she found her, since Amy would not have met Penny, she would have joined a cult.

Even Bernadette, played by Melissa Rauch, who was a pretty biologist yet again was nerdy, becomes friends with Penny and Sheldon's troop. Before Amy and Bernadette entered the show, the guys were crushing over Penny, making it a one-sided story of a hot neighbor and nerds, but the other two leads brought a feminine side to the show.

The entire show shared a great bond on and off show. The characters brought the imperfection of the friends and how they fulfilled each other's flaws. The show brought a great set of moments for fans to remember till the end of time.

