The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Says She Felt Like ‘Life Was Over’ After 2nd Divorce: ‘Couldn’t Even Breathe’

Kaley Cuoco is sharing her experience of going through her second divorce in 2022. The actress was previously married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, before getting divorced, and then to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022. Appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show, she opened up about going through a tough time.

Kaley Cuoco shares inner thoughts following her second divorce

Recalling the days during the process of her divorce, The Big Bang Theory actress shared how she felt really sad ahead of the premiere of the second season of Flight Attendant as quoted by PEOPLE, "I had like the crazy story when this is a handful of years ago, when I said that I was going through my divorce... it was the premiere of the second season of Flight Attendant," she said, referring to the April 2022 premiere of the HBO Max series. "I woke up that morning… I couldn't even breathe, and I was just lying on the floor," she shared.

Kaley Cuoco added how she struggled to get herself to the event in the evening and had to seek the help of her team in doing so, "I couldn't get up. I'm like, 'I can't go. I can't go anywhere.' I just blew up my life. My life's over. I truly thought that."

While fearing that she was "never getting married again, never gonna have kids," she spoke about feeling terrible and unable to continue with her day. "I knew when I was lying on that floor in my house, I thought, 'Oh my God, this is what they talk about. This is the lowest point I could get’," she opened up, adding how the vivid memory still makes her choke up, but has made her into a new person.

The forty-year-old has since met her now-fiancé, actor Tom Pelphrey, whom she confirmed was dating in May 2022, and the two welcomed their daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, on March 30, 2023. The couple has since gotten engaged

