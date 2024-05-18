The Big Cigar Series: Exploring True Story Behind The Thriller Show Based On Huey P Newton And Bert Schneider

The discussions to film The Big Cigar started about fifty years ago. The miniseries is based on real events involving influential Hollywood figures helping a Black Panthers leader escape from the U.S. The project was shelved until now.

What is the true story behind The Big Cigar?

The Big Cigar, a new series premiering on Apple TV+ on May 17, tells the story of Hollywood producer Bert Schneider's plan to assist Huey P. Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party, in reaching Cuba. Schneider devised a scheme disguised as a Hollywood movie production to smuggle Newton out of the country.

The six-part series follows Newton (played by André Holland) as he tests Schneider's (played by Alessandro Nivola) trustworthiness before entrusting him with his life. It explores real-life events that inspired the show.

The Black Panthers, founded by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale in Oakland, California, in 1966, aimed to combat police brutality and support minority communities through programs like street patrols, free breakfasts, and medical clinics.

These initiatives, depicted in The Big Cigar, faced scrutiny during the Cold War for their association with communist ideals and the group's militant appearance. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

After a highly publicized shootout with Oakland police, Huey Newton faced charges and gained international attention. Hollywood producer Bert Schneider, known for backing progressive causes, became involved with the Black Panthers, providing financial support and resources. Their relationship deepened as Schneider funded community programs and even contributed to Newton's legal defense.

Bert Schneider helped Huey Newton reach Cuba

In 1974 after facing new legal troubles, Newton needed to leave the U.S. Schneider and his Hollywood friends devised an elaborate plan, dubbed The Big Cigar, to smuggle Newton to Cuba for political asylum. Despite setbacks, including a boat mishap, Newton eventually made it to Mexico and then Cuba, where he lived in exile for three years.

Although a script for a film titled The Big Cigar was written and attracted interest from Hollywood, it never materialized. Schneider, despite later success and struggles with addiction, maintained a friendship with Newton until the activist's death.

The series The Big Cigar explores these forgotten historical events, shedding light on a little-known chapter of American history and the intersection of Hollywood and political activism in the 1970s.

The Big Cigar which premiered on May 17, 2024, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox is Starting Anew on Her 38th Birthday As She Deletes All Posts and Unfollows Everyone on Her Instagram; See Here