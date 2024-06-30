The Big Door Prize Has Been Canceled At Apple TV+ After Running For Two Seasons: DEETS

Apple TV+ has canceled The Big Door Prize before its third season. After running successfully for two seasons, the production studios have decided to call it off with the series based on the novel of the same name. The show managed to be revived for the second season immediately after its premiere.

The Big Door Prize's first episode aired in the spring of 2023, and on June 12, 2024, the show’s creators announced the conclusion. The show is written by David West Read, popularly known for writing the dialogue for Schits Creek.

What is The Big Door Prize about?

The Big Door Prize is based on the novel by M.O. Walsh of the same name. According to the official logline, the show is the story of “a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.”

The description continues, "His wife Cass (played by Gabrielle Dennis of A Black Lady Sketch Show) indulges in the dream that there is something bigger out there for her, while he remains skeptical of the machine."

The synopsis further reads, “Like many of Deerfield’s residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life until the arrival of the Morpho machine. However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future.”

The cast members of the show include Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Josh Segarra, Ally Maki, Djouliet Amara, Sammy Fourlas, Crystal Fox, and Damon Gupton.

Renewals by Apple TV+

While the Studios canceled The Big Door Prize, Apple TV+ also renewed a couple of other titles, including Slow Horses, Hijack, Invasion, The Last Thing He Told Me, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, For All Mankind, and Drops of God.

Apart from The Big Door Prize, the studios also canceled other shows, including the musical comedy Schmigadoon! and astronaut drama Constellation.

