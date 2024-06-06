The Big Red One To The Great Escape, Top 6 Movies To Watch on Historic Event D-Day's 80th Anniversary

The Allied invasion of Normandy that took place on June 6, 1944, during World War II completed 80 years. The invasion included land operations as well as airborne operations. The event is considered the greatest seaborne invasion in history and it is known as D-Day or Operation Neptune.

As it’s the 80th anniversary of the infamous invasion, what could be a better way to celebrate it than watching films based on the event? Check six films that you can watch during D-Day 2024.

1. The Big Red One (1980)

The Samuel Fuller-directed venture, released in 1980 is one of the most historically significant films that will grab your attention and keep you acquired with its engaging and intense storyline. The film stars Mark Hamill, Robert Carradine, Lee Marvin, Robert Di Cicco and many more.

2. The Longest Day (1962)

This is an all-time classic film based on the plan by the U.S. Army and the Allies for the Normandy invasion when they were given permission to exercise the plan by General Eisenhower.

The film stars John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, Richard Todd, and Sean Connery. The movie is directed by Ken Annakin, Andrew Martin, Darryl F. Zanuck and Gred Oswald.

3. Darkest Hour (2017)

This Joe Wright-directed film captures the early days of the British Prime Minister who had to make a tough decision on whether to sign a peace treaty with Adolf Hitler or carry on the war against them. In the film, we see Gary Oldman portray Churchill’s character flawlessly.

4. Saving Private Ryan (1993)

Steven Spielberg created an epic masterpiece with this film. This film has been embedded in the list of the great cinema. the movie will surely keep you on the edge of your seat with its depictions of war scenes. The film features an amazing starcast including Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Edward Burns, and Tom Sizemore.

5. Overlord (1975)

The film focuses on the invasions around the D-Day event. The intense scenes and the gripping storyline will surely be liked by its viewers. The film is directed by Stuart Cooper and it stars Brian Stirner, Davyd Harris, and Nicholas Ball.

6. The Great Escaper (2023)

The film is about a World War II veteran who runs off from his daycare to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day commemoration. The film features Michael Caine in the lead role, who stole the hearts of the viewers with his performance as always. The film is directed by Oliver Parker.

Watching films will always be a great way to evoke emotions and get educated on topics, especially films based on War and real-life events.

