'The biggest lie we’ve ever...': When Katy Perry revealed she didn't want to be in 'emotional pain' to write songs

A much-discussed and fabled thing that is often attributed to some artists is the fact that they need a certain source of trauma or emotional pain to create good art. Katy Perry though is someone who doesn’t subscribe to that school of thought.

While talking to Vogue India in 2020, Katy Perry revealed that as she had grown older in her career, she matured as a songwriter and became far more comfortable writing songs that don’t hinge on a painful personal experience.

Katy Perry’s evolved approach towards songwriting

The life of a world-famous pop star is not easy. Apart from their work as an artist in writing and producing great music, they also have to deal with all the media scrutiny, social media trolling and whatnot. That must weigh heavily on their mental health. Katy Perry has been no different in this regard.

For the Harleys in Hawaii singer, it has been meditation and an evolved approach towards her songwriting that has helped her in many ways. This evolved approach even helped her to re-invent herself in the present stage of her career, as she moved towards a Katy Perry version 2.0.

“I’ve done a lot of mental, spiritual and emotional work in the past few years. The biggest lie we’ve ever been told as artists is that we have to stay in pain to create. I don’t want to be in emotional pain my whole life in order to write songs," the Roar singer told Vogue India in 2020.

This signified a new mentality for the Grammy-nominated singer who started focusing more on a balanced, well-lived personal life and channeling that positive energy into her music.

Katy Perry on finding fun in simplicity in the new phase of her career

Despite her new approach to life and her art, Katy Perry has focused on finding a balance between the seriousness and fun that her work demands. She has a nice family with actor Orlando Bloom and likes to spend quality time while also having mischievous escapades with her band in the form of her '#potty jam' series, where she went around, doing jamming sessions near public toilets.

“We do a lot with Flynn [Orlando Bloom’s eight-year-old son]. We go to the movies or to amusement parks… We’re constantly doing things that are fun,” the singer had told Vogue India while describing her new approach to life and the importance of family in it.

The way Katy Perry has maintained a delightful balance between her simple home life and her majestic public persona is an inspiration telling them that they don’t need to harness pain only to produce great art, it can come from a place of contentment as well.

