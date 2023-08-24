'The biggest thing that's ever happened': Nick Jonas, Kevin tease Joe Jonas for pooping his pants on stage

Joe Jonas admitted something really crappy last month during an interview that made headlines everywhere. The star was single-handedly responsible for causing the best pun headlines that have ever been published at the same time. The reason behind this media frenzy was that the 33-year-old, admitted to sh-tting his pants on stage during the performance. Now the singer and his brothers, who make up the band Jonas Brothers together, shared their reaction to the news.

Joe Jonas opens up about his mid-concert wardrobe malfunction

The singer became the center of a barrage of viral headlines in July when he openly admitted to "sh-tting" his pants during a live performance, a revelation that brought about the funniest slew of headlines for the rest of the month. In his recent interview with People Magazines, he said, "It’s quite fun for me. I like people to come up with their own idea of what it was." The 34-year-old recounted the incident during his appearance on KIIS FM's Will & Woody radio show. He revealed him and his friends were pondering over the last time they 's-it' their pants, at which point Jonas went on to reminisce about a concert roughly four years ago when he had to "mid-wardrobe s-it change during the set," as the singer recalls, it turned out to be "a bad day to choose to wear white clothing."

Nick and Kevin Jonas tease Joe Jonas

In the same interview, Nick and Kevin Jonas shared their hilarious reactions to the news making headlines. The youngest Jonas comments, "This story went everywhere," while Kevin admits it was "hilarious" adding, that "It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened" in Joe's career. The 34-year-old joined in the joke, saying, "I made it guys… Now’s your time, now’s your opportunity to try to top it." Though the eldest Jonas politely declined saying he "can’t top it."

Nick explained that embarrassing moments are part of the deal when one becomes a performer. The 31-year-old admitted, "I've never had that kind of situation on stage, but I've had plenty of embarrassing onstage moments Some of them are on the internet, and some that no one will ever know about, but you just take it in stride. It's part of being a performer. Sometimes you're going to s-it your pants." Ever the jokester, Joe finishes off with a potential headline for their interview, "Pople magazine: ‘Sometimes You’re Going to S-it Your Pants’: The Jonas Brothers.

