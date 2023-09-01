The Bikeriders: Austin Butler transforms into '60s biker in FIRST LOOK

After a hiatus from feature filmmaking, acclaimed director Jeff Nichols is back with The Bikeriders, a project generating buzz ahead of its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival. Nichols, known for hits like Loving and Midnight Special, offers audiences a gritty cinematic journey inspired by Danny Lyon's photography book, delving into the tumultuous world of '60s motorcycle riders, with a particular focus on the Vandals motorcycle club and its evolution over the decade.

Star-studded ensemble for The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook, and Norman Reedus. The film marks Nichols' return to the director's chair, following his previous works, including Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter, and Mud. With such talent on board, expectations are high for this cinematic journey into the world of rebellious motorcycle riders.

The Bikeriders: A gritty '60s saga

Set to debut in theaters on December 1, The Bikeriders promises a captivating narrative inspired by Danny Lyon's iconic photographic book. The film immerses viewers in the gritty, grease-covered subculture of '60s motorcycle riders, with a strong-willed character, Kathy (played by Comer), at its center. Her marriage to the wild bikerider Benny (Butler) intertwines with the evolution of the Vandals motorcycle club, led by the steadfast Johnny (Hardy). As loyalty, danger, and competition collide, the characters grapple with choices that will define their commitment to the club and to each other.

With The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols returns to the cinematic spotlight, promising an immersive journey into a subculture of roaring bikes and untamed spirits. The film's premiere at the Telluride Film Festival adds anticipation to its release on December 1, offering audiences a glimpse into the captivating world of '60s motorcycle riders. Nichols' storytelling prowess, coupled with the star-studded ensemble, ensures The Bikeriders is set to be a compelling addition to his cinematic portfolio.

