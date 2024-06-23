The Bikeriders Director Reveals Which Actor Wasn't Allowed To Ride Motorcycles; DEETS

During the production of Jeff Nichols' new biker film 'The Bikeriders,' it turns out that not every actor was eager to get on a motorcycle. The director recently revealed that Michael Shannon, known for his powerful acting, chose to skip motorcycle training for the film, as per the Deadline. Shannon decided to skip it even though other celebrities such as Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy participated in the challenge.

Michael Shannon's reluctance towards motorcycle riding

On the ReelBlend podcast, Jeff Nichols revealed Shannon's reservations about riding a motorcycle. "To be honest, all of them had to go through training. Now, some guys took to it better than others," Nichols said with a laugh. "Sadly, for everyone, Michael Shannon wasn’t allowed to get near a motorcycle. We barely let him lean on a motorcycle."

Nichols recalled working with Shannon on their previous collaboration, 'Midnight Special,' where driving proved to be an additional challenge. "When we made 'Midnight Special' in 2016, he didn’t even have a driver’s license," Nichols said. "It was like, we gotta teach Mike how to drive in this chase scene."

Austin Butler's brush with danger

Austin Butler, whose father passed down a passion for motorcycles, embraced the training, but not without controversy. He described a close call during a nighttime shoot. "We hit a patch of wet leaves, and I went down," Butler said. "Thankfully, I landed on my feet. All I was thinking about was the bike, though. I just wanted to make sure that it was okay."

The inspiration behind 'The Bikeriders'

'The Bikeriders' is inspired by Danny Lyon's iconic 1968 photo book of the same title. The film follows the formation of the Vandals MC, a fictional Midwest motorcycle club, in the late 1960s. Initially a haven for outcasts, the club transforms into a notorious gang, reflecting the era's counterculture and rebellion.

Jeff Nichols' revelation that Michael Shannon avoids motorcycles adds an intriguing twist to the creation of 'The Bikeriders.' As the film prepares for its premiere, the cast's diverse experiences during motorcycle training provide insight into the dedication and challenges involved in portraying this raw story of camaraderie and defiance on screen.

