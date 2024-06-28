The Bikeriders' Star Austin Butler Auditioned For THIS Major Role In The Hunger Games; Know HERE

Austin Butler, known for his roles in Dune: Part Two, Elvis, and The Bikeriders, recently revealed an intriguing story about his career. Butler revealed that he auditioned for the role of Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games, but it did not go as planned.

In an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, the actor admitted, "I auditioned for 'The Hunger Games,' and I didn't get it at all. I don't even think I got a call back; what's the character, Peeta? Josh Hutcherson got that; he's great."

The Hunger Games franchise continues to thrive

Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games franchise remains an important part of popular culture. Fans are ecstatic with the announcement of Sunrise on the Reaping, a new prequel book and film. This upcoming installment in the franchise returns to Panem twenty-four years before the events of the original series. It begins the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Collins explained her inspiration for Sunrise on the Reaping, citing philosopher David Hume's ideas. "With 'Sunrise on the Reaping,' I was inspired by David Hume's idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,'" Collins said in a book announcement statement.

The story also provided an opportunity to delve deeper into the use of propaganda and the power of those in control of the narrative. She said that the question of real or not becomes more pressing to her every day.

Future of The Hunger Games

The franchise's future looks bright, with the possibility of more stories. Fans have expressed interest in a prequel about Finnick Odair, who won the 65th Hunger Games and played a major part in subsequent films. Director Francis Lawrence has stated that any future installments would be dependent on Collins having a specific story in mind.

Lawrence stated that if Suzanne has another thematic idea that she believes would fit into the world of Panem, whether it involves new people or familiar characters such as Finnick, Haymitch, or whoever, she would be very interested in looking into it and participating.

Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on March 18, 2025, followed by a film adaptation on November 20, 2026. The ongoing fascination with the Hunger Games universe ensures that it will be a topic of discussion for years to come, keeping fans excited for what comes next.

