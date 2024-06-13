The Blair Witch Project Cast Opens Up About Not Receiving Profits for Decades: 'Giant Corporations Don’t Care'

Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard debuted in 1999. Their film titled The Blair Witch Project, shown at Sundance, soon became one of the most influential and highly profitable independent horror films. It was made on a mere 35,000 dollars budget. However, the actors struggled financially after the success of the film.

The Blair Witch Project actors were cut off from receiving movie profits

According to Variety, Donahue shared how her old Toyota Celica broke down beside her face on a billboard. Williams kept moving furniture even after appearing on the cover of Newsweek, and Leonard continued doing catering work.

"We were all struggling to pay the rent," Leonard said. Williams expressed, "Your wife is in the grocery line, and she can’t pay because a check bounced. You’re in the most successful independent movie of all time, and you can’t take care of your loved ones."

The official description of the horror classic The Blair Witch Project reads, "Three film students vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind.”

It became a once-in-a-generation kind of cult classic movie, setting a benchmark in the horror genre. However, the actors were never fairly compensated. Artisan Entertainment, which purchased it for 1.1 million USD, did not allow them to see it at Cannes or discuss it with anyone else. When the film hit the 100 million USD mark at the domestic box office, Artisan Entertainment gave a fruit basket to each of the actors instead of any money.

It was, however, unfortunate that despite grossing 248 million USD globally, the cast received very little pay. The artists felt marginalized, among other things, due to their work in The Blair Witch Project. Donahue told the outlet, "We were being cut out of something that we were intimately involved with creating."

Cast of The Blair Witch Project sent an open letter to Artisan Entertainment

In 2024, Lionsgate suddenly announced its reboot. The original actors of The Blair Witch Project were shocked when they heard about this reboot from Artisan. They sent an open letter asking for compensation equal to what would have been negotiated through proper union representation. The letter said, "equivalent to the sum that would’ve been allotted through SAG-AFTRA, had we had proper union or legal representation when the film was made.” As a result of their settlement, Lionsgate can no longer use the images of the actors for promotions to make any profits.

Williams said in an interview, "Giant corporations don’t care that this happens to young artists. It’s bullshit. And that’s got to change somehow. Hopefully, we will help somebody to see: Don’t do what we did."

The struggles faced by these performers encompass bigger issues about profit-sharing and credit within Hollywood, particularly as regards newcomers. Despite reaching out-of-court settlements against Artisan in 2004 for amounts worth 300,000 USD each, their experiences highlight ongoing difficulties in obtaining equitable treatment within this industry.

