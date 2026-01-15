The Bluff on OTT: When and where to stream Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban’s actioner

After proving her mettle in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally set foot in Hollywood as a talented actress. Currently, her global fans are looking forward to watching her fighting skills in her upcoming actioner, The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban. Helmed by Frank E. Flowers, the swashbuckler thriller is slated to release on February 25, 2025, on Prime Video. Read on!

When and where to watch The Bluff

After much anticipation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ upcoming action-thriller, The Bluff, is finally making its OTT debut. Recently, the makers announced that the film is set to release on February 25, 2026, on Prime Video.

The global icon also shared the announcement poster on her Instagram handle and penned, “This only ends with the sand soaked in his blood or mine.” #TheBluff is coming to Prime Video February 25. 2026.”

Check it out:

The moment the poster was dropped, PeeCee’s fans and her industry friends took to the comments section to express how excited they are to watch the movie on OTT. From Maniesh Paul to Mrunal Thakur, Tahira Kashyap, and Prateik Smita Patil, many thought the poster and the trailer were lit.

Earlier, when Priyanka introduced her character, Bloody Mary, to the world, her husband, Nick Jonas, took to social media to hype his loving and talented wife.

About The Bluff

Touted as one of the most entertaining action films, the movie also stars Karl Urban playing the male lead. They are joined by stars like Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Temuera Morrison in Frank E. Flowers’ directorial.

The exhilarating trailer of the film was also dropping, raising the expectations of the audience. The 2-minute 43-second clips open with Karl’s character, Captain Connor, plotting to take down PeeCee’s Ercell Bodden. Cut to Bodden’s home, where she is putting her daughter to bed. But the former pirate’s instincts make her aware of the deadly invasion by the pirates sent to kill her. Set in 1846, the high-octane pirate epic saga showcases a former pirate queen picking up the sword again to protect her family.

