The Bluff Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban’s actioner

Priyanka Chopra teased the audience with her action-thriller film, The Bluff. But finally, the movie released on Prime Video on February 25, 2026. The internet is currently buzzing with rave reviews of PC’s performance in the Frank E. Flowers directorial. If you also wish to enjoy the show on the streaming platform, then you must consider reading these tweets first.

Open X (formerly Twitter), and everyone’s talking about Priyanka Chopra's The Bluff. Sharing their views about the movie, a user penned, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a captain in #thebluff, actually i’d like to see what she’d do next. She was fighting her azz off to protect her children.” Another social media user opined that PC absolutely killed it with her performance as Ercell Bodden (Bloody Mary), a former pirate.

Lauding the action sequences in the movie, a user claimed, “#TheBluff has pretty good action, rest is very basic #PriyankaChopra's sequences were absolutely the best thing about this movie, she carried it throughout, easily her massiest and most aura filled role #KarlUrban didn't get much to do here his writing was a major letdown.”

Giving The Bluff a 10 on 10 rating, a cinema enthusiast reviewed, “After watching The Bluff, all I could think was, Karl’s presence and the emotional range he displayed throughout the film were incredible. He is truly extraordinary. And that’s exactly how I feel about every single one of his projects. 10/10." According to a movie aficionado, The Bluff is “one off the best action movie of the year 2026.”

According to the makers, The Bluff is currently one of the most-watched movies on Prime Video. Seeing his wife’s film top the charts, Nick Jonas was overjoyed. Hence, he took to his Instagram Stories and heaped praise on Priyanka. In his sweet note, the singer expressed, “Let’s go. So proud. The world is loving this epic film and your remarkable performance.”

Priyanka Chopra stars in the movie along with Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, and many others. While the desi girl is leading the show, she is also co-producing it under her banner, Purple Pebble Pictures.

