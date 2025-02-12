The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 11 Recap: Steffy Visits Her Parents to Discuss Concerns for Finn

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on February 11, Steffy is left feeling concerned about Finn after their last conversation, which was shown in the previous episode. The couple have a heart-to-heart conversation, yet Finn struggles to reveal the truth about Luna.

Since the former didn’t want to have bad memories associated with their anniversary, he decided to hold off the conversation until the next day. The day has arrived, and before Finn can spill the secret, or at least attempt to do so, Steffy pays a visit to her parents at the Forrester mansion.

After having a candid conversation, Steffy recalls the time Finn saved her from Luna, who held her captive. She confided to her parents that Finn would soon reveal a life-changing secret and assured them and herself that nothing would make her feel differently about Finn.

In the next scene, Steffy, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) recall the scary incident where Luna traps Steffy in a cage while her family thought she had left town. If it weren’t for Finn, she would never have been rescued from Luna’s psychotic clutches.

They express their relief over Luna’s incarceration, unbeknownst to the fact that she’s secretly hiding in Bill’s mansion, far away from prison. As for Finn, he has promised to tell Steffy the truth about Luna’s parentage, that he’s her biological father.

This revelation was shocking for everyone except Poppy, who’s been clinging on to the secret for quite some time. The truth coming out could have serious repercussions like reigniting Finn’s mother Li’s hatred for her sister Poppy.

Moreover, the notorious Sheila Carter may use the secret to her benefit. So, apart from worrying about letting down Steffy, Finn is concerned about the changed family dynamics that could occur after the truth comes out. Will Poppy convince him to keep the secret hidden?