The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 12 Episode Recap: Poppy Pesters Finn to Keep Luna’s Parentage Hidden

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on February 12, Finn and Poppy argue regarding Luna’s parentage secret. Since the last few episodes, Finn has been struggling to tell Steffy that he is Luna’s biological father. More than her, he’s worried about the drastic change in their family dynamic once the truth comes out.

One of his major concerns is the rift the truth might cause between his mother, Li, and her sister, Poppy. With nowhere else to go, Finn visits Poppy to discuss his troubles. There, she pesters him to keep the secret hidden, as it would only upset everyone and would not change the past.

Finn, who’s still mad at Poppy for keeping the secret hidden for so long, tells her off, saying he and Steffy planned to discuss the matter after work. Finn with Poppy and raises his voice at her, loud enough for his office to hear.

Li, who works at the same office, barges into Finn’s cabin, saying she knows what’s going on with her sister. Meanwhile, at Bill’s mansion, Luna — who’s secretly been hiding at his house for a long time — asks for his help to have a chat with her mother. However, Bill refuses to allow Luna to have any visitors.

He announces that no one should “ever” know that she’s been hiding here. Luna also wants to see Finn, who she recently learned is her biological father and not her uncle. She shares her wish to see Finn in a new light and regrets her behavior towards Steffy.

While telling Bill about Tom and Hollis, Luna sounds remorseful. Moreover, when she recalls caging and almost killing Steffy, she starts shedding tears out of guilt. But has Luna really changed, or is it a pretentious act to get closer to her next target?