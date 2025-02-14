The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 13 Episode Recap: Daphne’s Plan Unfolds; Brooke Learns Game-Changing Intel

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on Thursday, February 13, Daphne worked her charms on Carter as part of her plan, and the latter finally responded to her flirtatious moves.

Just when Daphne believed her plan was in place, she realized that Carter’s bond with Hope could be an obstruction.

She has a strong hold over Carter, but when Hope is by his side, she has Carter’s complete attention. Would Daphne be able to break their bond?

Steffy, who’s on Daphne’s side, offers new tactics to woo Carter by appealing to his sensibilities about the guilt he’s feeling due to the business takeover.

When Daphne and Steffy discuss their plan, Brooke overhears a part of their conversation. From the looks of it, she learned crucial intel, but which part of their conversation she heard remains unclear.

If she had heard the part where Steffy advised Daphne to appeal to Carter about his guilt, then she might have sensed the tactic.

Brooke has been using the same tactic on Carter, and seems to be working in her favor. After realizing she and Steffy are on the same page, would the unlikely duo pair up to see through the plan? That seems like a possibility.

Because teaming up with Setffy will not only help her with the plan but also help her improve her image in Ridge’s eyes. Brooke working with Steffy will show Ridge that the former has his best interest at heart.

Ultimately, getting the company back is one part of Brooke’s plan to win over Ridge’s love. But things would completely change if Brooke overheard a different part of Daphne and Steffy’s conversation.

If she heard Steffy’s plan to break Carter and Hope’s bond, Brooke might out her and expose her plan. Stay tuned to find out what happens next!