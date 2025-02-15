The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 14 Episode Recap: Finn Wrestles With His Thoughts; Ivy and Electra Reach Career Milestone

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on February 14, Finn ditches Valentine's Day celebration with Steffy as he has a long shift to cover. He sends a text apologizing to Steffy, expressing his love, but later wonders how he would ever tell her the truth about Luna's parentage.

"How do I tell you Luna's my daughter?" he murmurs after sending Steffy the text. Meanwhile, the hype for Ivy and Electra's upcoming jewelry line is increasing at the Forrester mansion. Daphne, Steffy, and others have joined the duo to wait for the line to drop. The launch is a huge success!

Elsewhere, Brooke is comforting Carter who's feeling guilty for taking over the Forrester Creations without Ridge and Eric. Brooke consoles and encourages him to embrace the success of the company and enjoy how much it has flourished since the takeover.

After the success of Ivy and Electra's new jewelry line, the latter celebrates Valentine's Day with Will. On the contrary, Hope and Carter face a rough patch in their relationship. The two have a huge argument that ends with the former accusing Carter of breaking his promise of being by her side through everything.

To ease the tension, Carter presents Hope with a necklace that Electra gave him from her and Ivy's new jewelry line. However, Hope refuses to accept the gift, saying it's not the right time, and storms out with tears in her eyes.

Carter, who was already ridden with guilt regarding the takeover, loses his temper and crushes the crystal attached to the jewel. That's when Ridge walks in and witnesses Carter's condition, only to realize the stress he might be under due to his new position in the company.

