The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 18 Episode Recap: Hope Regains Control Over Carter After His Confrontation With Ridge

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on Tuesday, February 18, picked up where it left off. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) breaks down amid his confrontation with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), which began in the previous episode when Ridge hurled insults at Hope.

Hope (Annika Noelle) feels betrayed by Carter after he begins having second thoughts about his takeover of Forrester Creations, a company previously owned by Ridge. However, she decides to stop by Carter’s office in an attempt to help him regain control over his thoughts and emotions.

Her timing couldn’t be worse, as she walks in on an intense face-off between Carter and Ridge. This leads to a heated argument between Ridge and Hope regarding Carter, with both trying to convince him that the other is a bad influence.

Ridge reminds Carter of their long-standing friendship and familial ties, making him question his loyalty. Hope, on the other hand, defends Carter, insisting that the Forresters never truly respected him and that Ridge is merely trying to manipulate him into giving the company back.

She urges him to see that the Forresters are not worthy of his loyalty and promises to protect him from being taken advantage of—especially by people like Ridge. Listening to both Ridge and Hope’s emotional appeals leaves Carter torn.

Will Carter, already guilt-ridden over the company takeover, listen to Ridge and return the company out of loyalty? Or will he trust Hope’s motives more?

Meanwhile, at the Forrester office, Zende (Delon de Metz) notices that Carter does not fully support the changes he has made to the company under his leadership. He also realizes that, aside from Hope, no one is happy about the successful launch of Electra and Ivy’s jewelry line.

Even Carter and Brooke, who played a prominent role in the launch, seem indifferent to the so-called victory. Meanwhile, Ridge is satisfied with Carter’s emotional turmoil, believing that he may reconsider his decision about the company.