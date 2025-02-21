The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 20 Episode Recap: Did Finn Use Work as an Excuse to Hide Luna’s Secret From Steffy?

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on Thursday, February 20, Poppy tried to persuade Finn to keep Luna’s parentage a secret from Steffy. However, Finn was unfazed by her manipulation and remained determined to tell Steffy that he had been Luna’s biological father all along.

Poppy continued to wear down his morale, claiming that he had been avoiding Steffy under the guise of work. When Finn explained his demanding work hours, Poppy countered by suggesting that he had deliberately been working late because, deep down, he knew it was best to keep the secret hidden to protect his relationship with Steffy.

Finn fired back, saying he wouldn’t want to preserve a relationship built on lies and deceit—just as Poppy had done by hiding Luna’s true parentage for years. Later, Finn declared that he would confront Steffy soon enough.

Meanwhile, at Bill’s mansion, Luna and Bill had a heartfelt conversation. Although Luna had escaped prison, she needed to be cautious about her whereabouts due to the ankle monitor she was required to wear. Bill encouraged her not to let her past define her future and to make wise decisions moving forward.

Luna was deeply grateful to Bill for allowing her to stay at his mansion, keeping her location a secret from the police, and offering her words of wisdom. She acknowledged that her actions could have serious consequences and promised Bill that she wouldn’t do anything reckless.

Elsewhere, Steffy and Liam reflected on the incident in which Luna had almost taken Steffy’s life. Steffy emphasized that she preferred not to dwell on it too much. When Liam asked if she still felt unsafe at times, Steffy denied it and credited Finn for being her protector through everything.

