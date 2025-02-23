The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 22 Episode Recap: Steffy and Sheila’s Explosive Showdown Turns Physical

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful which aired on Friday, February 22, Steffy and Sheila’s explosive confrontation was the highlight. Those who are caught up with the drama’s latest updates know that Sheila has an unreasonable obsession with Finn.

Earlier Sheila went to meet and talk to Steffy’s daughter Kelly and faced Finn’s anger in the aftermath. Now that Steffy has learned her daughter got caught in the mess due to Sheila’s obsession, she’s left with no choice but to confront and ask Sheila to stay away from her family for good.

“You leave them alone. Kelly is off-limits. We all are. We don’t exist to you. You mean nothing to us!” Stefft shouts at Sheila. But the latter refused to go away saying she loves Finn and has the freedom to live in L.A. if she wants to. They both thew personal attacks at each other during the argument.

As the fight escalated, Sheila shoved Steffy and their confrontation turned physical. Fortunately, Deacon and Finn had reached Steffy’s apartment in time and broke the girls apart. Both women pinned the blame on each other for the fight.

Eventually, Sheila told Finn that Steffy wanted her dead. She then asked him to tell his wife to leave her alone. "Tell her, Finn!" Sheila screamed at him. Elsewhere, Bill confronted Liam after he caught him staring at a press release with Steffy’s picture on it.

Bill insisted that Liam still harbors feelings for Steffy, who’s the mother of his daughter Kelly, he admitted and expressed his concern for her well-being. Especially with Sheila around because she always finds a way to reach out to Finn that could harm those who are involved in his life, including Steffy.

Advertisement

However, he admitted to feeling helpless in the situation because Steffy’s happily married to Finn and he has no right to intervene. Stay tuned for more updates!