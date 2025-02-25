The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 24 Episode Recap: Why Steffy Was Left Stumped After Learning Finn’s Bombshell Secret?

The secret that had been hanging over Finn’s head for a long time was finally out in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on February 24. Finn had been contemplating telling his wife, Steffy, the truth about Luna for weeks.

In this episode, he finally mustered up the courage to reveal that Luna had been her biological daughter all this time. Steffy does not have a great history with Luna; long story short, the latter locked her in a cage and almost took her life. If it weren’t for Finn, Steffy would not have survived.

The duo was at a great place in their relationship until Poppy, Finn’s aunt, dropped the truth bomb on him. It rocked Finn’s world and potentially his relationship with Steffy. He started the story by laying the groundwork.

He told Steffy about the one-night stand he had with his aunt when he was 18 years old. Steffy was stunned, filled with hatred for Poppy, and eventually felt sympathetic to Finn for having been through that at such a young age.

However, Finn told her it was only one part of the secret he had been hiding for so long. When he revealed that he accidentally fathered a child, Steffy’s mind was blown. Still, she stifled her disgust to be supportive of her husband because she hadn’t figured out that Luna was the child he was talking about.

When she finally connected the dots, a shock ran through her body. Her world came crashing down after realizing that another one of Finn’s family members tried to take her life. And since this is the family she married into, there was no escape.

On the contrary, Finn was prepared if Steffy decided to leave him for good. Still, he couldn’t hide the truth from her and had to take the risk. Will their relationship survive this? Stay tuned for more!