The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 25 Episode Recap: Remy Learns Luna’s Been Hiding at Bill’s House

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on February 25, Remy discovered the truth about Luna. Remy was in a relationship with Electra, but even after their breakup, his obsession didn’t end. He ended up losing his job at Il Giardino.

Back in Los Angeles, he tried to get his job back, but Sheila told him off, saying she knew about his past miscreants like the time he distributed AI-generated explicit images of Electra in his school years.

However, Remy reassured Sheila that he had changed after serving his time in jail. It wasn’t enough to convince her to trust him, so Remy didn’t get his job back. But she did send him on a secret mission, asking him to disguise himself as “Dario” and go to Bill’s mansion to fix his air conditioner.

Meanwhile, it is finally revealed to the audience how Luna ended up hiding in Bill’s mansion. The latter rescued Luna from jail after she claimed to be beaten up. In reality, it was she who beat herself to use it as an excuse to get out of prison.

Bill arranged for her to be released to his care, so she’s been at his home. Since he remained tight-lipped about having Luna stay at his home, she was left with no choice but to hide whenever someone arrived.

For a moment, his son Liam suspected something fishy, but Bill managed to cover it up. However, when Remy enters Bill’s house disguised, he immediately recognizes Luna. Will he disclose the secret to everyone, especially Steffy, who has a bad history with Luna?

Remy is working for Sheila, and she’s obsessed with Finn; this secret would shake up Finn and Steffy’s relationship, and Sheila would take advantage of it. Stay tuned for more!