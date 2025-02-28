The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 27 Episode Recap: Ridge Hopes to Regain Forrester Creations

The February 27 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured some scandalous, dramatic, and emotionally intense scenes. Ridge was positive that he would win back his company, Forrester Creations, after Carter approved Daphne’s proposal for a new fragrance line.

Guess who was the brain behind this plan? It was Steffy! She invited her friend Daphne to use her as a pawn to win the company back from Carter and Hope. All Daphne had to do was pitch the fragrance line and seduce Carter away from Hope.

The plan has been set in motion for a while and might soon lead to Steffy and Ridge’s desired result. Carter, who had been guilt-ridden about the company takeover after his heated confrontation with Ridge, much to Hope’s disappointment, might already give up the company.

Moreover, Daphne’s been doing her best to use Carter’s guilt to her advantage. They even share an intense kiss, that Hope walks in on. This would only escalate the drama and possibly bring Carter to a breaking point.

Elsewhere, Deacon and Liam argue over Sheila’s unpredictable behavior. The former insisted that Sheila Carter had changed, whereas the latter refused to believe it. Soon enough, the argument turns into a heated debate.

Meanwhile, an intense take-down occurs between Sheila and Steffy. In the previous episodes, the former’s obsession with Steffy’s husband, Finn, led her to take an extreme step — involving Steffy and Liam’s daughter, Kelly, into the drama.

After learning of Sheila’s antics, a furious Steffy threatened her to stay away from her family. However, Sheila didn’t budge, she insisted on staying in the city because she had the right to. In today’s episode, things turn violent. In self defense, Steffy stabbed Sheila during their argument.

Now, Finn and Steffy are worried about the aftermath of Sheila’s possible death. They struggle to decide their next step as they assess the situation. Stay tuned for more updates!