The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 6 Episode Recap: Luna Evesdrops on Will and Electra’s Crucial Conversation

In the February 6 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Will and Electra sneak into Bill’s house, which throws Luna off guard, who has been secretly residing in the mansion. She manages to hide herself from around the corner in the foyer.

Will and Electra speak at length about their concerns for Bill and Luna, unbeknownst to the captive audience, who is eavesdropping on the entire conversation. Will tells Electra that he’s afraid his father is hiding a major secret. On the contrary, he presumes he is working on a project from home.

Will believes his father, Bill, is acting indifferent because he’s dealing with the residual feelings about when he thought he had a daughter, referring to Luna. He recalled the time his two step-brothers showed up at their door after learning that Bill was their biological father.

Hence, Will also believed Luna to be one of his stepchildren until it was revealed that she was Finn’s biological daughter. As Will spoke about his family’s history, Electra listened intently, and Luna did, too.

He then dropped the bomb that Luna was in prison, not knowing that she’d been sneaking around in the mansion. Will started to narrate the story of Luna, and Electra was all ears. He shares his first impression of meeting his supposed half-sister while Luna hears every bit of information to use for her future plans.

Meanwhile, Finn is still reeling from the discovery of having a daughter. In the last episode, he blurted out his anger on Poppy, who knew all along that Luna was his daughter and deliberately hid the fact. Now that the dust has settled, Finn is left with mixed emotions.

Finn wonders if Luna’s life would have been different if he had been part of it, not as her cousin but as her father. He also resents Poppy for robbing him of the opportunity to raise a daughter. He wants to tell Luna the truth but feels hesitant as it would rip his family apart.