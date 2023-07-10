The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam listen to Wyatt’s advice?

The Bold and the Beautiful has been one of the longest running American soap operas with the run time of more than three decades. The fashion backdrop along with the epic romances in the show have kept the viewers engaged even till now. This hit show airs on weekdays on CBS. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 3, 2023, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful shows that Hope and Liam’s marriage is beyond irreparable after the former kissed Thomas. Meanwhile Wyatt advises his brother Liam on his relationship.

The upcoming episode will show Hope and Thomas sleeping together. In the video preview, Hope and Thomas can be seen standing very close together when the latter asks, “What about Liam?” Hope replies that Liam has walked out on their marriage. In the flashback of the video preview, Liam can be seen walking out of the cottage that he shared with Hope.

The video preview then flashes to Thomas and Hope in between the sheets indicating that the duo have slept together. Hope asks Thomas to keep what happened between them a secret. But Brooke walks in at that moment and screams “Hope”.

Wyatt can also be seen advising Liam on the situation and says, “Don’t let one mistake destroy your entire marriage. Go to Hope now before it’s too late.”

Fans are left with many questions after the recent episodes. Is Liam and Hope’s marriage really over? Will Liam listen to the advice given by Wyatt and save his marriage? Is Sheila planning something massive while sitting behind the bars? We have to wait and watch as the show progresses.

