The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers, 11 July 2023

The Bold and the Beautiful debuted in 1987 and has been running for more than three decades now. The epic romances along with drama and fashion backdrop in this television show has kept the audience engaged over the years. This hit show airs on weekdays on CBS. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 11, 2023, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful show Hope and Thomas sleeping together after Liam walks out on the former from the cottage that they used to share. Hope asks Thomas to keep their intimacy under wraps but just then her mother Brooke bursts through the door and shouts at her. Meanwhile Liam's brother Wyatt advises him to not throw away his marriage because of one mistake and suggests he go back to Hope.

At the prison, Sheila and Deacon take a walk down Memory Lane. Deacon always had a soft spot for Sheila. And Sheila does not think that Deacon is responsible for her arrest. Though Sheila and Deacon have promised to support each other throughout, the situation might get tricky once the former's trial begins.

The one thing which is clear is that Hope is not in the right headspace at the moment. She is thinking about immediately jumping into the next relationship after separating from her husband. Hope might think that she is leaning towards Thomas for love but it seems to be rebound.

Fans are left with many questions as the episode progresses. What is going through Thomas’ mind? Can Thomas live well after knowing that Hope is only with him because Liam decided to walk away from their marriage?

