The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy tell Finn the truth about what happened?

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest running American television shows. It debuted in 1987 and has been going on for more than 30 years now. This hit show airs on weekdays on CBS. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 13, 2023, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

The previous episodes show how much of a mess Hope and Thomas kiss has made. And rather than taking time to think the two have now slept together.

The spoilers for Thursday reveal Steffy Forrester and John “Finn” Finnegan cuddling on the sofa together. As Finn praises Steffy for her principles, she cannot help but feel guilty over the kisses that Liam Spencer planted on her. Steffy did set the clear boundaries after the second kiss and it was Liam who couldn’t control himself.

On the other hand, Ridge Forrester is completely excited and energized after returning from his Rome trip with Brooke Logan. While working in the office, he remains completely unaware that his son Thomas is sleeping with Hope, who might become his stepdaughter in future.

Meanwhile Brooke cannot see daughter Hope destroying her marriage to Liam and is desperate to help her get things back on track. She searches for her daughter at Thomas’ house and stumbles upon Hope’s discarded wedding ring. Brooke bursts through Thomas’ room and finds him and Hope naked in between the sheets.

Fans are left wondering what will happen in the upcoming episodes with so much going on. Will Steffy come clean to Finn about Liam kissing her? Will Hope realize the dangerous step that she is taking? Does Thomas want to start a relationship in this manner? Can Brooke save Hope’s marriage? To know, keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

