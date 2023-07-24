The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: What will Sheila do?

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest running shows on American television, which has kept the audience hooked with relationship drama and fashion choices. This hit show airs on weekdays on CBS. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 24, 2023, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

The judge has acquitted Sheila from the case. While Sheila will walk as a free woman, it will surely cause much more chaos. Though Sheila’s acquittal was predictable, it has left the audience feeling flabbergasted and appalled. On the other hand, in the courthouse Liam witnessed Finn hugging Sheila.

Liam has vowed to protect his family and will go any lengths to do so. And now Finn’s connection with Sheila might pose a threat to his daughter Kelly and Steffy. Liam will not stay quiet about what happened in court and this will bring a whole lot of drama. Unbeknownst to him, Kelly had a bad dream about something happening to Liam. Is Liam in danger in the coming week?

Brooke was not happy with Hope’s decision to sleep with Thomas and ruin marriage with Liam. In her mind, Brooke thinks that her daughter is ruining her own life and tries to order Hope around. However, Hope stands firm on her decision. Brooke’s habit of meddling and manipulating her daughter’s decision especially considering Thomas might push Hope farther away.

The spoilers will also show that Ridge will learn one of the most shocking news. Is the said news about Hope’s and Thomas growing closeness as they take their relationship to another level.

Is Hope making the biggest mistake in her life? Who is Sheila’s next target? Will things get awry between Steffy and Finn? To know, keep watching the show!

