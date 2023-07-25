The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: What will Liam do?

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest running soap operas on American television. From fashion and glamor to relationship dramas, this series has it all. This hit show airs on weekdays on CBS. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 25, 2023, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

After getting acquitted from her charges, Sheila will walk as a free woman, which has both shocked and angered other people. Liam becomes more concerned about Steffy and his daughter Kelly’s safety, especially after he witnesses Finn and Sheila hugging each other in the court. Liam records the video of the same and contemplates showing it to Steffy as Sheila poses greater threat after being released.

On the other hand, Wyatt discourages Liam from causing issues in Steffy’s marriage to Finn, especially without knowing the whole truth. Wyatt advises Liam to gather more information before causing any troubles between Steffy and Finn. However, Liam thinks that Steffy should know the truth immediately.

Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan also express their anger on Sheila getting acquitted from the crimes that she committed without any punishment. Brooke questions how is it possible that Sheila got away scot-free and worries that she will again cause problems. Ridge vows to protect his family at all the costs.

The spoilers show that Ridge receives shocking news. Is the said news about Hope’s and Thomas growing closeness as they take their relationship to another level?

Fans are left wondering many questions. Is Hope making the biggest mistake in her life? Who is Sheila’s next target? Will things get awry between Steffy and Finn? To know, keep watching the show!

