The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will something happen to Liam at beach?

The Bold and the Beautiful has been one of the longest running reality shows on American television. The show debuted in 1987 and since then it has kept the viewers hooked with drama and glamour. This hit show airs on weekdays on CBS. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 28, 2023, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

The spoilers of Friday’s episode show John Finnegan spending some quality family time at the beach with her wife Steffy Forrester and step daughter Kelly Spencer. However Steffy will join the family outing at the beach sometime later. Users might also feel some tension during the beach outing because of what Liam Spencer revealed to Steffy.

Liam thought that Steffy should know Finn hugging Sheila outside the courtroom and even offered to show her video as the proof. Steffy is struggling to come to terms with Finn’s changed feelings towards his mother Sheila. Steffy feels that there might be a reason behind the sudden switch in Finn.

Steffy might also decide to confront Finn about Liam's accusations and evidence at some point. This could even ensue arguments between Finn and Steffy with Liam interfering in their lives like that. Finn might even be angry with Liam for trying to ruin his marriage and playing with his life. This might even result in face-off between the two men.

There is a high possibility that Sheila might show up at the beach and plan something harmful while the other three are distracted. One thing is for certain, that there is some kind of danger brewing at the beach. Recently, Kelly even had a nightmare about something bad happening.

