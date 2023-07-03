The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: What will Brooke do after learning the truth?

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the most popular and longest running soap operas on American Television. It premiered in 1987, and since then has become one of the widely watched television soap operas. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 3, 2023, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

The previous The Bold and the Beautiful teaser indicated that Liam and Hope’s (played by Annika Noelle) relationship is beyond irreparable now. Hope not only made the first move and kissed Thomas (played by Matthew Atkinson) but she also hid it from Liam. Liam had to force out the confession from Hope.

The spoiler highlights shows that Brooke (played by Katherine Kelly Lang) life is going well even though she might not have her best friend anymore. Brooke was able to make herself a main squeeze of Ridge’s (played Thorsten Kaye) with their five minutes reunion. She was even able to establish herself in Rome at the fashion preview.

However, at the end of day Brooke will hear all the truth about what happened in Rome and will have to deal with its fallout. By kissing Thomas, Brooke’s daughter Hope might have made the biggest mistake of her life since Liam was the love of her life. Hope’s marriage now seems to be completely on its end.

Brooke might be able to advise her daughter efficiently on this considering that she herself has been in the same position many times before. But seeing her daughter destroying her life might have made her more upset. Brooke even warned Hope about Thomas as she understood the pain that it causes in the end.

Can Hope save her marriage after the grave mistake she committed? Will Liam forgive Hope for what she did?

