The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers, 30 June 2023

The Bold and the Beautiful has been one of the longest running soap operas on American Television. Since its premiere in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful has become one of the wide watched soap operas on television. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights of the June 29, 2023, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

The intimate kiss between Hope, played by Annika Noelle, and Thomas, played by Matthew Atkinson has affected not one but the lives of many people.

The kiss between Hope and Thomas has completely destroyed Liam and his life. Time and again Liam made it clear that he would not sit back doing nothing if Hope lets Thomas get between their relationships. Hope not only took Liam’s warning in light but was also the first one to make a move. She didn’t even tell Liam the truth about her kiss with Thomas. Rather Liam had to make her confess the truth. So, it certainly seems that Liam and Hope’s relationship will take a major hit with this. The Bold and the Beautiful teaser shows that Liam and Hope’s relationship is beyond irreparable now.

Steffy still didn’t tell her husband Finn played by Tanner Novlan about the kiss with Liam. Understandably, Finn would be very upset to know about his wife’s ex making a move on her. It might further escalate after knowing that Steffy is still standing alongside Liam and takes pity on him. Therefore, it might cause several problems in Finn and Steffy’s happy marriage.

Here are some of the questions that users will be facing in upcoming episodes. Why did Steffy, played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, stay silent about the kiss that Liam planted on her? Will she tell her husband the truth about what happened in Rome?

