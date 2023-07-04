The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam take Wyatt's advice?

From fashion to drama, The Bold and the Beautiful have it all! This soap opera is one of the longest running shows on American Television. Premiered in 1987, it quickly piqued the interest of viewers with all the drama and romance. Read on to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 4, 2023, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

The previous episode shows Brooke (played by Katherine Kelly Lang) getting to know the truth about what happened in Rome. Brooke hears about her daughter Hope (played by Annika Noelle) kissing Thomas (played by Matthew Atkinson) while being in a relationship with Liam. This has completely ruined the relationship between Liam and Hope. In retaliation, Liam kissed his friend Steffy. However, Steffy quickly establishes the boundaries as she is in a happy relationship with Finn.

Wyatt (played by Darin Brooks) offers advice to his brother Liam as he does not want anyone to repeat his mistake. Wyatt suggests Liam on how to fix his home life. But the question is will Liam listen to his brother’s advice? Does Liam want to make his marriage work? Fans think that though Hope was wrong to kiss Thomas, Liam himself has made many mistakes during the course of their relationship. Not to forget, Liam's retaliation against Hope was kissing Steffy. Steffy has made it clear that Liam needs to back off and he hates being single.

Meanwhile, Steffy (played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) demands to know everything that went down in Italy and corners her brother Thomas. Steffy asks Thomas how he feels about the whole kissing situation and can he handle it. Will Thomas’ obsession wake back up after kissing Hope? What will happen then?

