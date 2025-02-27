The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Can Viewers Expect Carter To Celebrate Fragrance Line Launch?
Read on to know what fans can expect from the February 27, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.
In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, the fragrance line by Daphne Rose will finally see the light of day as it is expected to launch. Naturally, Carter has something to rejoice over, but he may not be in the right space to celebrate due to the situations surrounding him.
It seems that Daphne will take advantage of Carter's guilt over LLC taking control and the way he has treated Ridge.
Meanwhile, Hope will be on cloud nine because of the latest launch and the prosperity it will bring. Carter, however, will confide in Daphne, giving her an opportunity to get closer to him and attempt to seduce him.
Hints about the upcoming plot suggest that Carter and Daphne will lock lips, a moment that will be witnessed by Hope through the office doorway—something Carter may not anticipate.
On the other hand, Ridge may grow excited about what lies ahead when it comes to reclaiming what rightfully belongs to the Forresters. His confidence in the company's future under the right leadership may lead to significant strategic alterations on the horizon.
Will Daphne’s latest move play a pivotal role in achieving Forrester’s goals in a major way?
