The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: 'Hope For The Future' in Danger; Brooke's Potential Takeover to Add Fuel to Hope and Steffy Conflict?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Friday, May 31, viewers will see Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) heading back to the office after a good old venting session with the Logan sisters. At the office, Hope had declared war on Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) after she threatened to discontinue Hope’s Hope for the Future line.

Is Steffy's decision to end Hope's 'Hope for the Future' line a personal vendetta?

Hope feels like she needs to stand up for herself and her line now that Steffy is on her way to destroy something else that matters to her. Hope, for the better part, is convinced this is about Steffy’s vendetta against her more than a business decision. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also have Hope’s back as she accuses Steffy of making things personal as the Hope for the Future conflict heats up on Friday.

However, Steffy will deliver another set of bad news now that she's talked to Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about the terrible projections. The convo leaves Steffy fully convinced that Hope's line needs to cease with immediate effect. She'll once again speak her mind and stand her ground that her decision to terminate the line is about doing what is best for the company overall. Hope, on her end, will also stay resolute and repeat that this means war and that she is going to fight back. Steffy warns her that she's going to regret it.

Meanwhile, there have been ample hints that Brooke might end up taking over Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) co-CEO position, which could certainly play out in Hope’s favor and against Steffy. The latter is not the meek type and won't be afraid of Hope’s threat, but her power to make decisions at Forrester Creations could be at risk if Brooke takes on a more influential role.

Luna's paternity question sparks panic and joy

Elsewhere in The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler for Friday, May 31, Katie Logan will strike up a conversation with RJ Forrester (Joshua Hoffman) and perhaps use this as an opportunity to gather insights about Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) mom. Katie will highlight Poppy Nozawa’s (Romy Park) relationship with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and ponder what else RJ can tell her. At some point during this conversation, RJ will let it slip that Luna previously thought and even hoped Bill might be her father. Although Poppy previously claimed Bill wasn't, Katie may still investigate and realize it could be true, and once the math adds up, Katie will panic at the thought of Bill permanently being tied to Poppy through Luna.

As for Luna, she's, of course, overjoyed now that Poppy has admitted there's a chance Bill could be her father after all. She’ll obviously want a DNA test to score some proof.

As tensions escalate between Hope and Steffy, and family secrets unravel with Katie's investigation, the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful promises high-pitched drama for the viewers.

