On Friday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna Nozawa is shocked by RJ Forrester's suggestion that Bill Spencer might be her father. Luna, who is close to her mom Poppy Nozawa, wonders why this possibility never crossed her mind before.

RJ suspects that Poppy might have kept it a secret for over two decades, and Luna decides to confront her mother about it. The Forrester intern, Ginge, played by Oliver Bell, may interrupt Luna and RJ with some work-related matters, giving Luna a chance to track down Poppy.

As Luna grapples with the possibility of Bill being her father, Poppy reminisces about a music festival with Bill, recalling it as an unforgettable night. This prompts Luna to put her mom on the spot, potentially leading Poppy to consider whether she should reveal the whole truth about Luna's paternity.

Meanwhile, Bill meets with his realtor, Diana, played by Kate Schettler, to handle legal paperwork for RJ's new lease. Bill may also explore the idea of getting a new beach house, especially since Poppy has fond memories of the previous one. Bill expresses his desire to shower Poppy with attention, gushing about the lovely woman who has reentered his life.

There has been speculation about Diana's character being connected to Sheila Carter, but Kate Schettler's involvement in other auditions suggests she might not have a major ongoing role in The Bold and the Beautiful. However, Diana may appear in a recurring capacity for real estate matters, adding an interesting dynamic to the storyline. As Bill prepares for a renewed chance at passion with Poppy, his infatuation with her continues to grow.

In yesterday's Bold and the Beautiful recap, while packing up at the beach house, Liam excitedly anticipates meeting Poppy, potentially his future stepmom. Meanwhile, at Forrester's main office, Luna discusses family matters with RJ, expressing frustration over Li's disapproval of her mother dating Bill Spencer. Luna reflects on the unexpected reunion between her mother and Bill after two decades.

In the design office, Li confronts Poppy about her relationships, accusing her of immoral behavior and emphasizing Bill's wealth. Li warns that nothing good will come from Poppy's involvement with Bill, asserting he's off-limits due to being Kelly's grandfather. Poppy challenges Li's judgmental attitude, expressing a desire for understanding.

The sisters exchange heated words about their past, with Li criticizing Poppy's perceived lack of goals and accusing her of gold-digging. Tensions rise as the sisters navigate their differences, highlighting the challenges in their relationship.

