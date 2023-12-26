The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Is Steffy worried about Hope's friendship with Thomas?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Tuesday, December 26, Steffy Forrester will feel relieved as Eric Forrester's health improves. With Eric on the mend, Steffy shifts her focus to another concern: Hope Logan and Thomas Forrester's growing relationship.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Steffy, wary of their close moments, may catch Hope and Thomas in yet another compromising situation. Concerned about Thomas's feelings, Steffy confronts Hope and pushes her to be honest about her true feelings. Steffy worries that Hope might be leading Thomas on, giving him false hope for a future they may not have.

While Hope's feelings for Thomas have deepened, she may be hesitant to share the details with Steffy. The conversation becomes a delicate dance as Steffy emphasizes the need for clarity, fearing Thomas's potential downfall if his hopes are shattered.

Meanwhile, Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester grapple with their concerns at the hospital. Although relieved by Eric's recovery, they face the reality of the challenges ahead. Eric's journey to regain a normal life will require hard work, leaving Brooke and Ridge worried about his quality of life.

Despite optimistic updates from Finn and Bridget, Ridge and Brooke remain apprehensive about Eric's future. As Eric navigates the road to recovery, the soap opera promises more twists and turns, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap

The Bold and the Beautiful In the December 22 recap, at the hospital, Eric's eyes flutter, indicating his readiness to breathe on his own. Encouraged by the positive sign, his family decides to remove the ventilator, and with a collective push, Eric begins to breathe independently. With alarms beeping, his loved ones surround him, offering support.

Advertisement

Bridget and Finn administer oxygen, and a wash of light accompanies Eric's gasp for breath. As his vitals improve, Eric opens his eyes, squeezing Donna's hand in acknowledgment. Brooke reads from Stephanie's bible, ushering in a sense of hope and healing. Meanwhile, at the mansion, Zende, Katie, RJ, and Luna decorate, fostering a holiday spirit to uplift Eric's recovery.

With a call from Brooke, the family learns that Eric is off the ventilator, conscious, and alert. Despite the long road ahead, it's the Christmas miracle they prayed for. Overjoyed, the family cheers, celebrating with Eric's favorite carol, Joy to the World. Eric, expressing gratitude, wishes everyone a Merry Christmas, fulfilling the holiday miracle.

Ridge is relieved by the outcome and asks Eric to say something, marking a triumphant moment in their journey. Brooke declares the occasion a true miracle, bringing a merry Christmas celebration to the family.

ALSO READ: From Royal Heartbreak to Zombie Apocalypse: Prepare for These 5 Binge-Worthy Netflix Returns