The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: What will Carter's revelation do?

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing on Tuesday, September 26, Liam Spencer and John "Finn" Finnegan find themselves locked in a heated confrontation, while Carter Walton delivers a shocking announcement to Ridge Forrester. Let's delve into the details of these gripping storylines.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

During a visit to the cliff house, Liam Spencer takes the opportunity to engage in a tense conversation with Finn regarding Steffy Forrester. Liam appears to be attempting to guilt-trip Finn by insinuating that he's to blame for Steffy's departure with the children. Although the true culprit is Sheila Carter, Finn had previously given Sheila a glimmer of hope regarding their relationship. However, Finn has now learned his lesson and is determined to eliminate Sheila from their lives. His sole focus is to create a safe environment for Steffy and their children, Hayes Forrester Finnegan and Kelly Spencer. Finn makes it clear to Liam that he's committed to restoring his family, and he warns Liam not to interfere.

Meanwhile, Carter Walton engages in a conversation with Ridge Forrester, delivering a piece of news that leaves Ridge startled. Carter provides updates about Eric Forrester's legacy line and its potential impact on Forrester Creations. Ridge is taken aback by the buzz surrounding the upcoming runway competition, which could lead to a public showdown with Eric. Carter advises Ridge not to underestimate Eric's expertise in the fashion world. With Eric's talent and the assistance of RJ Forrester, Carter suggests that Ridge needs to step up his game in the fashion feud. Additionally, there may be unforeseen consequences arising from the competition, leaving Ridge with growing concerns.

As tensions rise and unexpected developments unfold, the conflict between Ridge and Eric begins to take its toll on their son, RJ Forrester, in the near future. Stay tuned for more gripping twists and turns on The Bold and the Beautiful.

