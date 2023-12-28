The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: What's the surprising connection between Finn and the Forresters is uncovered?

In Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B), Finn (Tanner Novlan), stands up for his wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), when he witnesses Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) yelling at her. Finn had warned Thomas earlier about crossing the line, and now he won't let Thomas speak to Steffy that way.

Steffy had provoked Thomas by trying to create problems in his relationship with Hope (Annika Noelle). Despite spending a significant part of the day arguing with Thomas, Steffy shouldn't expect him not to express his thoughts in return.

Finn, wanting to protect his wife, maybe overreacting, as Steffy is capable of handling arguments on her own. Thomas, concerned about Steffy jeopardizing his relationship with Hope, insists on making his stance clear. Finn, however, is determined and heads back to the office still upset.

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) expresses his concerns to Steffy after talking to Hope, possibly urging her to go easy on Thomas and let him make his own decisions. Ridge worries that Steffy's strong push might push Thomas too far.

As for Finn, in the next episode, he gets a new patient, Xander Avant, played by Adain Bradley. Xander makes a surprising connection between Finn and the Forresters, realizing Finn is married into the Forrester family. Xander's past at Forrester Creations may lead to discussions about Thomas and his involvement in concealing Beth Spencer's survival.

In yesterday's The Bold and the Beautiful recap, at the hospital, Finn checks on some test results and asks for them urgently. Ridge visits Finn while waiting for his dad's tests and expresses gratitude for saving his father's life. Finn shares that Eric is meeting recovery markers, but Ridge worries about Eric returning as the same person.

In the Forrester design office, Steffy questions Hope about her feelings for Thomas. Hope admits she has feelings but is uncertain about the depth. Steffy accuses Hope of possibly breaking Thomas' heart and interfering with his progress. Thomas asks Steffy if she's trying to ruin his relationship, and Hope discusses the situation with Ridge, who promises not to interfere.

Back in the office, Thomas tells Steffy about his future with Hope, but Steffy doubts Hope is ready for it. Thomas insists they are happy, but Steffy questions if Hope loves him. As they argue, Finn overhears and intervenes, telling Thomas he's out of line for speaking to Steffy that way.

Finn's intervention adds tension to the situation, making it clear that Thomas's behavior is unacceptable. The complex dynamics between the characters create a web of emotions and uncertainties about the future of their relationships.

