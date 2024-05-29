The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Bill Become Luna’s Dad?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 29, bring dramatic twists as Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) reacts to surprising news about Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity. Meanwhile, tensions flare between Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) over John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) involvement with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Bill Spencer receives unexpected news from Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park), who now suggests there’s a chance he could be Luna’s biological father, despite previously denying it. Overjoyed by the possibility, Bill is eager to take a DNA test or update Luna on the new claim. His deep affection for Poppy and Luna leads him to consider embracing this potential family connection regardless of the test results.

Poppy’s sudden shift raises suspicions about her honesty. She may be manipulating the situation due to pressure or hiding a more complicated truth. Regardless, Bill and Poppy plan to inform Luna, setting the stage for significant revelations in the coming episodes.

Simultaneously, Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan clash over Finn's recent actions, particularly his attendance at Sheila and Deacon Sharpe's (Sean Kanan) wedding. Steffy criticizes Finn's decision, blaming Hope for influencing his judgment. She views Hope as a negative influence, while Hope argues that Finn should make his own decisions regarding his biological mother.

Steffy threatens to shut down Hope for the Future, possibly using a wedding photo Deacon posted to paint Hope in a negative light. She insists that associating with Sheila tarnishes the brand, escalating their feud. Hope, however, is determined to stand her ground and defend her relationship with Finn. As Bill contemplates a new family dynamic and Steffy and Hope's rivalry intensifies, The Bold and the Beautiful promises gripping drama.

